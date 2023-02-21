NetSfere Awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Excellence in Enterprise Communication

/EIN News/ -- As business communication needs continue to evolve in an ever-changing cybersecurity threat landscape, Frost & Sullivan’s annual practice awards recognizes NetSfere as a global leader at the forefront of innovation and growth in the secure messaging solutions industry.

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSfere , a secure enterprise messaging platform, today announces it received the Best Practices Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the secure messaging solutions industry from Frost & Sullivan, a prestigious growth strategy consulting and research firm. The award is granted to companies demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. NetSfere is recognized as a leading enterprise communication solution providing customers with exceptional enterprise messaging solutions products, as well as delivering an outstanding customer experience.

NetSfere offers collaborative secure messaging online and on mobile with high-definition audio, video, SecureMeet , and integrations via securely managed APIs. The cloud-based service is also equipped with end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, location-based features and administrative controls. NetSfere is HIPAA and GDPR compliant, reaffirming that no user data is collected. Additionally, NetSfere offers centralized administrative control of end-user policies and privileges, giving organizations full command over all data.

“Due to the rise of hybrid and remote workplaces, multi-device end-to-end encrypted messaging platforms are vital for communication and business efficiency,” said NetSfere President and CEO Anurag Lal. “As cybersecurity threats and sophisticated attacks continue, it is up to the CISOs to ensure their staff is equipped with the most secure tools and understand the importance of a secure workplace. NetSfere is an enterprise-grade solution that meets the needs of its users and is the best defense against ongoing threats. The recognition from Frost & Sullivan sets us apart from other messaging platforms and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have their support.”

“NetSfere has over 25 years of experience in the mobile and messaging technology realm, servicing over 500 million end users by offering unique patented secure communications services, along with an omnichannel platform powering products and services within the messaging and mobility realm,” said Sarah Pavlak, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan in a recent press release . “NetSfere excels in secure messaging solution needs in the financial industry by providing cloud-based messaging solutions that meet full compliance requirements with key legislation and regulatory organizations in the United States, including Sarbanes-Oxley, Dodd-Frank, FINRA, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the SEC.”

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Past recipients of the Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards include Verizon, AWS, Microsoft, ABB, Siemens, VMware and more.

Read more about Insights for CISOs here .

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a secure enterprise messaging service and platform from Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc . NetSfere provides industry-leading security and message delivery capabilities, including global cloud-based service availability, device-to-device encryption, location-based features, and administrative controls. The service is also offered in partnership with Deutsche Telekom GmbH, one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies, and with NTT Ltd., a global information communications & technology service provider, to jointly offer NetSfere to its worldwide customers. The service leverages Infinite Convergence's experience in delivering mobility solutions to tier 1 mobile operators globally and technology that supports more than 500 million subscribers and over a trillion messages annually. NetSfere is also compliant with global regulatory requirements, including GDPR, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001, and others. Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India and Singapore. For more information, visit www.netsfere.com .

