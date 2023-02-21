MyBrandForce Partners With Talroo to Power Disruptive New Platform, Bringing the Power of the Gig Economy to the Consumer Retail Sector

Talroo will allow MyBrandForce to identify, attract, and retain high-quality candidates on a targeted basis across a national footprint.

/EIN News/ -- GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyBrandForce, a premier provider of real-time observational market intelligence and field services to consumer companies at the retail shelf, is pleased to announce that it has selected Talroo as its strategic talent acquisition partner. MyBrandForce deploys a nationwide on-demand workforce to deliver client missions in retail stores across a wide range of channels.

George Martinez, CEO of MyBrandForce, explained, "We have a unique need to recruit high-quality brand agent candidates very quickly in targeted geographies that span the entire US. The ability to successfully recruit and train qualified candidates in our MyBrandForce Academy is critical to our ability to scale and meet our clients' needs. After an extensive selection process, Talroo was the clear choice given their ability to quickly identify and target high potential candidates in a cost-effective way."

MyBrandForce will leverage the Talroo platform capabilities to:

Source a unique candidate pool from over 1B monthly job searches

Sort and match candidates based on job-specific skills and experience criteria

Integrate seamlessly with the best-of-breed MyBrandForce talent management platform to recruit, interview, onboard, and train candidates

Scale recruiting efforts to match aggressive growth plans

"We are excited to see how MyBrandForce can disrupt and transform the delivery of field services in the retail sector and we are pleased to be an integral part of that solution," noted Paige Drews, VP of Talent Solutions at Talroo.

About MyBrandForce

MyBrandForce is revolutionizing retail execution with a nationwide, on-demand workforce and real-time data. MyBrandForce offers field services, observational analytics, and brand management that optimize a brand's retail execution. Our disruptive technology platform empowers our brand agents to earn money performing brand-centric micro-tasks and collecting brand data. Brands achieve best in class and simultaneously obtain actionable data, allowing them to make data-driven decisions to maximize sales and distribution. Visit www.mybrandforce.com to learn more.

About Talroo

Talroo is an essential worker talent platform connecting companies with job seekers. Through proprietary matching technology, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years and the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In 2022, it was awarded the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category; The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; The TALiNT Partners' Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US; and a Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category. Visit www.talroo.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Chris Hughes

Chief Commercial Officer

chris.hughes@mybrandforce.com

312.953.3012



