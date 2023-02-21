Submit Release
TDb SPLIT CORP. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable March 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2023.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.70 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.17 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.87.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details  
   
Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000
Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375
Record Date: February 28, 2023
Payable Date: March 10, 2023

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.tdbsplit.com
info@quadravest.com


Primary Logo

