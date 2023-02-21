EzFill Signs Agreement with South Florida Motorsports to Provide Mobile Fuel Services for Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the mobile fuel industry, announced that it has entered into an agreement with South Florida Motorsports (“SFM”), the organizers of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023 to provide mobile fuel services for the build-out and operations leading up to the Miami Grand Prix, scheduled for May 5-7, 2023.



The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023 debuted in May 2022, becoming the second US Grand Prix race on the calendar and the 11th American venue to host a round of the Formula 1 world championship. Set in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, the 2022 event drew more than 240,000 spectators over three days. The 2023 event will feature a newly paved, 3.36 mile, 19-turn street track spectacular with new and enhanced hospitality features.

EzFill expects to service more than 300 Formula 1 assets dedicated to the build-out of the 2023 event as well as operations related to the track and grounds leading up to the race. Service has already commenced and is expected to run through June. We believe EzFill brings a more convenient, safer, worry-free way for these assets to be fueled, allowing SFM more time to focus on all the other aspects of this event.

Mike McConnell, EzFill Chief Executive Officer, commented, “It is a tremendous privilege to be chosen to service an event with Formula 1’s prestige and global footprint, and we are thrilled with the opportunity. The 2022 Miami Grand Prix was a huge undertaking, and the 2023 event is expected to be even grander. It will require an enormous number of both fixed and mobile assets that will need to be constantly fueled. The Miami Grand Prix is as high profile an event as one can get and we believe it will be a tremendous opportunity for EzFill to showcase its capabilities. We’re excitedly looking forward to showing the City of Miami what we can do.”

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com .

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants such as Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marine, we believe EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

About Formula 1

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series: The 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship™ runs from March to December and spans 21 races in 21 countries across four continents. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™.

The inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix – recognized as Best New Event of 2022 by Sports Business Journal – made its debut on 6-8 May, 2022. Located in Miami Gardens, Florida, the 5.41km Miami International Autodrome is located within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins team and features 19 corners, three straights and has top speed of 320km/h.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

