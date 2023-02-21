Brett Hill Joins Greystone’s Agency Production Team in Chicago

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance firm, announced that Brett Hill has joined as a Managing Director in Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Hill will focus on the origination of conventional multifamily loan products for Greystone’s Top 10-ranked Agency platforms as well as the origination of the full suite of Greystone lending products, including Bridge financing and CMBS. He reports to Vince Mejia, Senior Vice President of Agency Production at Greystone.



Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Hill spent 17 years with Wells Fargo, most recently serving as a Managing Director for the Commercial Real Estate Group within the Corporate & Investment Banking Division. In this role, he led loan origination and client development efforts for institutional and large commercial real estate clients across the Midwest. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Real Estate and Urban Land Economics from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Mr. Hill is an active member of the Wisconsin Real Estate Alumni Association, ULI Chicago’s Product Council and the Real Estate Lenders Association (RELA).

“I am excited to join the Greystone team and access the talent and resources that have established the company as a leading Agency lender,” said Mr. Hill. “Greystone’s extensive lending platform means we can offer a range of solutions that are not available elsewhere, which is critical when helping clients navigate the challenges of today's market.”

“We’re deeply impressed with Brett’s proven track record in loan origination and cultivating lasting client relationships, and we look forward to the role he will play in building out Greystone’s industry-leading lending platform,” said Mr. Mejia.

