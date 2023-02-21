AbacusNext Rebrands as CARET to Unify Technology and Automation Solutions for Legal and Accounting Professionals

CARET to share rebranded Zola Suite – CARET Legal – at ABA TECHSHOW

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusNext®, a leading software provider for legal and accounting professionals, today announced that the company has rebranded as CARET to further unite the family of the most successful brands in professional service automation and technology.



“Legal and accounting firms have an outsized impact on the world as the most important advisors to their clients,” states Keri Gohman, CEO, CARET. “Under the CARET brand, we will offer firms the technology and automation they need to transform their practices with robust practice management, document automation and payment processing solutions to deliver the best results for their clients – all under one family.”

As part of the company’s new strategy, Zola Suite will rebrand to CARET Legal on February 28. This award-winning platform will harness the power of CARET’s document automation software, HotDocs, by embedding it into an advanced subscription designed for larger, more complex legal firms.

CARET Legal and the new subscription offering will be showcased at ABA TECHSHOW taking place March 1-4 in Chicago and at Legalweek running March 20-23 in New York.

“We took considerable time and effort with partners, customers and our team to consider what we truly offer,” states Jennifer Sherman, chief product and experience officer, CARET. “We’re not a collection of products, but a family of solutions that remove administrative busywork and simplify workloads so these crucial professionals can focus on what really matters to them. Simply put, we create space for what matters, just like a caret. A caret represents creating room for expansion and for what is to come, making it the perfect representation for the company's future.”

CARET brands include the newly rebranded CARET Legal, HotDocs, Abacus Payment Exchange (APX), AbacusLaw, Amicus Attorney and OfficeTools.

For additional information about the company and the rebrand, read the CARET introduction on the company website.

About CARET

CARET brings the latest in technology and automation to more than 10,000 legal and accounting firms, empowering highly skilled professionals to refocus their expertise on what truly matters. CARET harnesses powerful and secure practice management, document automation and payment processing platforms to take firms, professionals and their clients further. To learn more, visit GetCARET.com.

