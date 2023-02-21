Submit Release
Secretary Blinken Participates in a Conversation on “Russia’s War on Ukraine: One Year Later” with The Atlantic

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will participate in a virtual moderated conversation on “Russia’s War on Ukraine: One Year Later” with The Atlantic’s editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg at 11:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The Atlantic’s event, taking place virtually, will be live streamed at theatlantic.com . The stream will be shared on state.gov and the Department of State YouTube channel.

For more information about the event, please visit: https://www.theatlantic.com/live/ .

