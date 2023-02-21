Submit Release
CNH Industrial announces industrial cooperation agreement with Tobroco-Giant

/EIN News/ -- London, February 21, 2023

CNH Industrial has signed an industrial cooperation agreement with Tobroco-Giant, a Netherlands-based construction equipment manufacturer that specializes in the development and manufacturing of compact construction equipment.

The agreement will see Tobroco-Giant’s compact and sub-compact wheel loaders distributed under CNH Industrial’s CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction brands in North America. These units bolster the strong existing lineup of compact wheel loaders that our brands currently produce and distribute.

We will reveal these new models in March 2023 at CONEXPO – North America’s largest construction trade show. The initial line-up provides compact and sub-compact wheel loader models ranging from one to five tons of operating weight, with various lift profile configurations. The range also includes CNH Industrial’s first electric sub-compact wheel loader, extending our commitment to providing our customers with alternative power solutions that improve their overall efficiency and sustainability. These new models are expected to be commercially available via the CASE and New Holland Construction dealer network in the second half of this year.

The expansion of our product portfolio is central to the growth of our Construction business. Tobroco-Giant is the optimal partner for us as they have a strong customer-first mentality and have consistently demonstrated the ability to supply builders with high-quality, innovative products,” said Stefano Pampalone, President Construction at CNH Industrial. This agreement allows us to immediately provide our North American customers with a wider offering of high-performance machines for agriculture and landscaping applications.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

