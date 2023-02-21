Adaptive Optics Market Growing at CAGR 25.6% From 2022-2031 | AMR

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adaptive optics market size was valued at $494.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The concept of adaptive optics is typically attributed to the optical systems that adapt to rectify optical effects that is caused by the medium between the object and its image. Adaptive optics leads to significantly sharper images by means of compensating for these optical effects. The requirements for an adaptive optics system include deformable mirrors, precision optics, special sensors, and high-speed computers. The high-speed computers are used to combine and control the entire system. Currently, the adaptive optics alongside Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is slowly penetrating the market because of its viability in giving enhanced and high-speed imaging. Advanced deformable mirrors are being created to exactly control the incident wavefront by reshaping a reflecting membrane with the assistance of precise magnetic actuators. For instance, in March 2022, Edmund Optics Inc. partnered with UltraFast Innovations GmbH, a cutting-edge manufacturer of complex laser optics components, to offer UFI’s Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Attosecond Multilayer Mirrors, which allow extremely high precision in terms of wavelength/energy, spectral phase, and high efficiency for quickly repairing broken systems.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the market. Since the beginning of 2020, more countries have shut down their borders and limited transportation & travel to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, thereby creating impediments to international trade and transportation. Governments of different regions have announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, adversely affecting the overall production and sales. Also, the COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted the adaptive optics market on a global level. In addition, the COVID-19 epidemic significantly adversely affected the worldwide adaptive optics market due to limitations on all industrial operations and global commerce activity.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By component, the wavefront modulator segment dominated the global adaptive optics market in terms of growth rate.

By industry vertical, the others segment dominated the global adaptive optics market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the others segment dominated the global adaptive optics market in terms of growth rate.

The leading players operating in the adaptive optics market are Active Optical Systems LLC, Adaptica, Aka Optics SAS, ALPAO, Baker Adaptive Optics, Benchmark Electronics, Inc., Boston Micromachines Corporation, Edmund Optics Inc., Electro Optic Systems Pty Ltd., Flexible Optical B.V., Imagine Optic, Iris AO, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Phasics, Synopsys, Inc., Teledyne e2v, and Thorlabs, Inc.

