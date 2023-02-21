Introducing The Food Truck Society: The Ultimate Membership Program for Die-Hard Foodies

Food Truck Society Food Truck Society Logo

The Food Truck Society is the monthly subscription box and membership service that unites food truck followers to new food experiences, perks, and each other.

WELLINGTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food Truck Society, a subsidiary of Brand Society Co., is the new nationwide monthly subscription box and membership service that unites die-hard food truck followers to new food experiences, exclusive perks, and each other while supporting their favorite food truck owners. Rolled out by serial entrepreneurs and family friends Scott and Jenell Harris alongside Ryan and Brett Seick, The Food Truck Society will expand visibility and reach for Food Trucks. It will also incentivize consumers' excitement with branded merch like t-shirts, koozies, exclusive membership cards for discounts, and in-depth details about the Food Trucks. Everything will be packaged up and arrive at the subscriber's doors monthly.

"Food trucks are an exploding trend in the culinary industry, bringing delicious on-the-go meals to customers worldwide. And who is always gathered around a food truck? The community. But despite their popularity with foodies and the sense of community they bring about, few people truly understand how important events and marketing are for these mobile eateries," said Ryan Seick, Chief Truck Officer. "We hope to change that."

Benefits for food truck members, known as Truckers, that join the society include a paid promoted welcome shoutout, inclusion on the Food Truck Society website, social media coverage throughout the membership, access to fundraising opportunities, and entry into the featured Trucker's WHAT THE TRUCK T-Shirt design monthly. Each design is only available that month, ensuring Truckers never receive a duplicate design. Truckers also get the massively added benefit of knowing their inspired t-shirt designs will reach mailboxes all over, bringing about new foodie fans and brand awareness, all at no cost to the Trucker.

Food Truck Society subscribers, known as Foodies, support their favorite food trucks and the food truck culture with subscriptions that are available monthly or in 3, 6, 9, or 12-month options. They get discounts on Food Trucks and receive a regular newsletter featuring insider information on the latest food trucks and culinary trends. Foodies are the first to know about new menu items and upcoming food events, access express line ordering, and receive their subscription box containing the monthly WHAT THE TRUCK t-shirt, koozie, and a backstory on the featured Trucker.

"We love learning our Trucker's backstory. What made them start up? What was their inspiration? How's it going, and how can we support them? Each Trucker is so busy satisfying their raving fans' cravings and booking their next event to keep the revenue flowing in. We want to help them by reaching a larger audience, capturing new fans and opportunities, and telling their story to Foodies who are excited to support their local Trucker," added Seick.

Truckers or Foodies interested in rolling with Food Truck Society can visit foodtrucksociety.com or follow us on social media @ftssocial to learn more.