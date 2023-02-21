Community Solar in Illinois expands under Climate and Equitable Jobs Act
Alternative Utility Services (“AUS”) supports the advancement of renewable energy in Illinois through the promotion of Community Solar participation.DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 15, 2021 Governor Pritzker signed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (Public Act 102-0662) (“CEJA”). This Act included significant changes to the Adjustable Block/Illinois Shines program—a state-administered incentive program supporting the development of new solar energy generation in Illinois.
Residential and commercial Illinois utility customers may participate as a subscriber to a community solar project—a large, centralized solar project for which you “subscribe” to a share of its output. Participants retain 10-20% of the monthly credits applied directly to their utility invoice, making participating in Community Solar important to help the State meet its renewable energy goals while providing a direct monetary benefit to those subscribing.
Participants must work with an Approved Vendor who will register their community solar subscription with an already established Community Solar project in the Program. The Program provides payments to the Vendor in exchange for 15 years of Renewable Energy Credits (“RECs”) from a utility contracted to buy the RECs from the Approved Vendor. These payments will help offset the cost of the community solar subscription.
“Community Solar legislation has been enacted in 22 states and has had a presence in Illinois since the passing of the Future Energy Jobs Act (“FEJA”) in 2017” said Jenna Buehre, Program Administrator. “Under FEJA, Community Solar was only available to select participants, but CEJA has really opened to door to make participating in local solar gardens a possibility for everyone”.
Unlike FEJA, the new program allows Illinois customers receiving supply from a third-party supplier to also become a subscriber, without impacting their existing contract or savings.
About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.
Since 1993, Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy and water efficiency for businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits.
Jenna Buehre
Alternative Utility Services, Inc.
+1 2622480930
info@ausenergy.com
