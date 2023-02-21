MOUNT AIRY CASINO RESORT DONATES HUNDREDS OF BED SETS AND LINENS TO LOCAL ANIMAL SHELTER

The pups at Camp Papillon are enjoying a little taste of luxury while waiting for their fur-ever homes

MOUNT POCONO, Pa., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Airy Casino Resort, Pennsylvania's first AAA Four-Diamond casino resort, is helping neglected and abused animals from the region feel a bit more comfy-cozy by donating truckloads of its finest Egyptian cotton to a local animal shelter.

Camp Papillon, a non-profit, no-kill animal shelter in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, has dozens of rescue dogs in need of comfort and warmth, especially during the cold winter months, explained Felicia Katz, vice president of Camp Papillon.

"Mount Airy has provided us with items we cannot afford, soft bedding and towels to dry animals after their baths," Katz said. "These linens foster relaxation and alleviate some of the stress that animals may experience when confined to a shelter. We know firsthand that calm animals are more adoptable animals."

This week's donation certainly won't be the last of the linen shipments to Camp Papillon and other recipients, officials confirmed. That's because maintaining a Four-Diamond rating, explained Mount Airy COO and General Manager Ben Koff, requires that the luxury resort must offer guests "outstanding quality bed linens," which means the frequent replacement of sheets, pillowcases and comforters.

Across the country, towels and bedding that no longer meet the hotel industry's highest standards are continuously discarded, contributing to the 17 million tons of textile waste ending up in American landfills each year.

"Giving back to our community has always been important at Mount Airy Casino Resort. Our neighbors have supported us, and we believe in supporting them," Koff said. "Finding a way to reuse these quality linens while helping those in need represents Mount Airy's dedication to regional nonprofits and our commitment to serving as responsible stewards of the environment."

Throughout the years, Mount Airy has donated more than a million dollars in cash grants, in-kind donations and community event sponsorships to charitable organizations that provide crucial services to the residents of Northeast Pennsylvania and the Poconos, including Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army and more. In addition to Camp Papillon, Mount Airy has also donated linens and bedding items to Gracedale Nursing Home, Lehigh Valley Outreach, Monroe County Homeless Shelter and Metamorphosis Women's Empowerment Initiative.

Mount Airy is currently partnering with the Pocono Mountains United Way to distribute guest giveaways, free of charge, to area nonprofit organizations. Items include hundreds of pieces of luggage, cookware and utensil sets, first aid kits, coffee makers and tote bags.

About Mount Airy Casino Resort

Mount Airy Casino Resort boasts the ultimate gaming experience with nearly 1,700 slot machines, 80 table games and the all-new Sports Book, a multi-media, luxury sports betting lounge. As Pennsylvania's first AAA Four Diamond-rated casino, this premier, adults-only escape offers nearly 300 upscale guest rooms and luxury suites, complemented by over 20,000-square-feet of convention center and ballroom space that serve as a state-of-the-art venue for private and corporate events, weddings and entertainment. Guests can discover a variety of signature restaurant options, including Guy Fieri's Mt. Pocono Kitchen and the award-winning Bistecca by Il Mulino. This all-encompassing, full-service resort destination for outdoor enthusiasts and gaming enthusiasts alike features a Sports Illustrated-recognized lakefront, 18-hole golf course; a 16,000-square foot spa, salon and exercise facility; and a newly renovated luxury indoor/outdoor pool complex. Mount Airy Casino Resort is less than 90 minutes from Philadelphia, New York City and northern New Jersey. For reservations, call 1-877-682-4791 or visit www.mountairycasino.com.

