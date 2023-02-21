Keep Dreaming's You BELong Project Announces Significant Funding for Outreach and Employment Programs

Brussels, Belgium--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - You BELong, a project owned by a Brussels-based non-profit organization, Keep Dreaming, announces significant funding for its innovative outreach and employment programs. They recently received funding for its projects aimed at combating discrimination in hiring and promoting diversity. You BELong Project focuses on cultivating and connecting competencies, while striving to ensure equity and inclusion in corporate Brussels. The funding, according to the organization, will help them to advance their mission and increase their impact.

You BELong Project seeks to bridge the gap between job seekers and organizations by providing them with a platform. Through their in-depth research, You BELong Project identifies the struggles faced by jobseekers of foreign origin and potential employers, enabling them to connect with each other effectively. Through this facility, the project ensures stronger alignment and the development of trust between employers and potential talents. Instead of starting a routine mechanical recruitment process based on resume shortlisting, the project provides stakeholders with an opportunity to meet potential employees and discuss who they are, rather than their academic or working backgrounds. This helps them to connect on a human level, leaving a lasting impression on companies before considering candidates through a traditional recruitment process.

You BELong Project works based on the principle that 'talent has no race'. Therefore, the primary focus of the project is to assist people of non-European origin to overcome the stereotyping they face when it comes to job searches. At the same time, the project also enables employers to find candidates of foreign origin with relevant skill sets and talent. By bridging this gap the project seeks to eliminate racial discrimination and foster diversity in workplaces.

"Our aim is to create an equitable and inclusive workplace culture by levelling the playing field for everyone, irrespective of their race and country of origin. We focus on talent and skill with a determination to connect the relevant talent with the right employer. We believe that the funding will help us advance our mission and provide people of non-European origin with more opportunities. At the same time we want to help employers learn about the candidates' perceptions and work experiences and to find talents beyond their race and country of origin," says Grégory Luaba Déome, You BELong project manager and the founder of Keep Dreaming.

About You BELong

You BELong Project, based in Brussels, Belgium, born from the observation of a double-reality affecting both companies and talents of foreign origin in terms of employment. Keep Dreaming is a professional community for personal development and career advancement for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs who value equity, inclusion, and diversity in corporate Brussels.

Media Contact: Keep Dreaming

Name: Grégory Luaba Déome

Email: company@keep-dreaming.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155549