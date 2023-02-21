Submit Release
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares First-Quarter Cash Dividend Payment of $28 Per Share

--Declaration Represents 521st Dividend Payment to Shareholders Since 1916--

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach FMBL today announced that its board of directors has approved the Bank's regular quarterly cash dividend of $28 per share on the Bank's common stock.

The quarterly dividend is payable on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023.

The declaration represents F&M's 521st dividend payment. F&M has paid a dividend each year to shareholders since 1916, and the value of F&M's quarterly dividend has never decreased.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 26 branches from San Clemente to Santa Barbara, as well as through its Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and a robust offering of consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the website, www.fmb.com.

