Alliant Private Client Named Best High Net-Worth Insurance Broker for 2023 at PAM Awards

Private Asset Management recognizes Alliant Private Client among the industry's top firms for superior service and innovation

Alliant Private Client, a division of Alliant Insurance Services, has been named Best High Net-Worth Insurance Broker at the 2023 Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards. The PAM Awards recognize the achievements of top investment professionals, wealth advisors, legal firms, consultants, and other key service providers. This is the fourth time Alliant Private Client has earned this honor.

"This honor is a testament to the dedication and drive of everyone on the Alliant Private Client team and demonstrates what we can achieve for our clients," said Cindy Zobian, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Alliant Private Client. "At Alliant Private Client, we're dedicated to providing exceptional service, innovative thinking, adaptive flexibility, and creative problem solving to help our clients succeed in a highly complex marketplace."

For more than two decades, the PAM Awards have paid tribute to top-performing service companies for their remarkable accomplishments. This year, a panel of 14 judges reviewed each entry and selected winners based on a range of performance indicators, including innovation, client satisfaction, and financial growth.

Alliant Private Client offers a full suite of insurance and risk management services to private clients across the U.S. The team focuses on helping families and individuals preserve their wealth and secure their legacy.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and regional offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005077/en/