PRT Acquires Woodmere Nursery Ltd.’s Alberta Facility

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRT Growing Services Ltd. (“PRT”), North America’s leading producer of container-grown forest seedlings, today announced it has reached an agreement with Woodmere Nursery Ltd. (“Woodmere”) to acquire its nursery in Fairview, Alberta.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at the Fairview nursery to the PRT family,” said Randy Fournier, Chief Executive Officer, PRT. “This further expansion in Alberta supports our continued growth plans and serves forest-focused jurisdictions in developing their critical natural resources while striving to mitigate climate change.”

The 134,000-square-foot nursery has steadily grown to reach an annual production capacity of over nine million forest seedlings, serving a wide range of customers in Western Canada, including forest companies, government, private woodlot owners and Indigenous communities.

PRT will now operate 20 nurseries, producing 340 million seedlings annually in Canada and the United States. Its extensive network of agricultural professionals and capacity to support customers across North America continues to position PRT as an industry leader and critical link in the forest sustainability supply chain, working together for real climate action for generations to come.

About PRT Growing Services
The PRT Group, through affiliates PRT Growing Services Ltd. and PRT USA Inc., is a forest seedling propagator and the largest producer of container-grown forest seedlings in North America, currently growing more than 340 million seedlings annually and operating a network of forest seedling nurseries in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.prt.com.

Contact
Marlene Higgins
Chief People Officer
PRT Growing Services Ltd.
(250) 381-1404


