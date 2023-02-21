Stem Cell Therapy Market Worth $6.20 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 18.2% CAGR Lead by Allogenic Segment | The Insight Partners

The global stem cell therapy market growth is driven by growing prevalence of cancer and increasing research activities related to stem cell therapy for effective disease management. the adult stem cell therapy segment took the forefront leaders in the worldwide market by accounting largest share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Stem Cell Therapy Market Size, Share, Growth and Global Forecasts to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Adult Stem Cell Therapy, Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Therapy, and Other Stem Cell Therapy), Treatment (Allogeneic and Autologous), Application (Musculoskeletal, Dermatology, Cardiology, Drug Discovery & Development, and Other Applications), and End User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics and Academic & Research Institutes), and Geography”, the global stem cell therapy market size is growing from USD 2.27 billion in 2022 to USD 6.20 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2028.





Global Stem Cell Therapy Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 2.27 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 6.20 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 206 No. of Tables 138 No. of Charts & Figures 81 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Treatment, Application, and End User





Global Stem Cell Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Medipost; NuVasive Inc.; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.; AlloSource; Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.R.L.; Mesoblast Ltd.; U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.; Biotime, Inc.; RichSource; Caladrius; and TiGenix NV (Takeda Pharmaceuticals) are among the leading companies operating in the global stem cell therapy market. These players are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring novel customer bases, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities. Many players are launching innovative products in the stem cell therapy market with advanced features and cost-effective prices. A few of these product launches in the market are mentioned below.

In September 2022 , Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and Cend Therapeutics, Inc. announced the closedown of their merger, following the approval of Caladrius’ stockholders on September 13, 2022. The merged companies will operate as Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. The merger would primarily focus on advancing its CendR Platform technology product candidates against a range of oncology indications, in addition to Caladrius’ existing development programs.

In June 2021 , the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation to ALLO-605, the next-generation AlloCAR T therapy offered by Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., targeting BCMA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The designation was granted on the basis of the potential of ALLO-605 to address the unmet needs of patients who didn’t respond to other standard multiple myeloma therapies.

In June 2021 , MEDIPOST announced the expansion of its facilities for knee osteoarthritis stem cell products—CARTISTEM and SMUP-IA-01. With this expansion, the company would start preparing for acquiring Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification for its production facilities.





Use of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells in Regenerative Medicines Drives Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Growth:

Per the Frontiers Media S.A. 2023 report, progress in the field of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) has opened a new gateway for research in therapeutics. iPSCs are mainly intended for research and clinical studies such as disease modeling, regenerative medicine, and drug discovery/drug cytotoxicity studies. For example, iPSCs can be used to convert differentiated somatic cells to multipotent stem cells to generate different cell types of adult tissues. Thus, iPSCs have shown promising results in regenerative medicine, particularly for replacing diseased or injured cells. iPSCs are widely used to regenerate tissue-specific cells for transplantation procedures to treat injuries and degenerative diseases. Drug discovery and other studies involving the screening of small molecules and toxicity testing for safety assessment have successfully disclosed positive induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) -based results. Thus, the use of induced pluripotent stem cells in regenerative medicines is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to companies in the stem cell therapy market in the coming years.

The stem cell therapy market growth is attributed to increasing research activities related to stem cell therapy for effective disease management and the growing prevalence of cancer.





Global Stem Cell Therapy Market - Type-Based Insights

Based on type, the stem cell therapy market is segmented into adult stem cell therapy, induced pluripotent stem cell therapy, embryonic stem cell therapy, and other stem cell therapy. In 2022, the adult stem cell therapy segment accounted for the largest market share. The induced pluripotent stem cell therapy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market - Treatment -Based Insights

Based on treatment, the stem cell therapy market is bifurcated into allogeneic and autologous. In 2022, the allogenic segment held a larger market. Further, the autologous segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market - Application-Based Insights

Based on application, the stem cell therapy market is categorized into musculoskeletal, dermatology, cardiology, drug discovery and development, and other applications. In 2022, the musculoskeletal segment held the largest share of the market. The drug discovery and development segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market - End User-Based Insights

Based on end user, the stem cell therapy market is segmented into academic & research institutes and hospitals & clinics. The hospitals segment held a larger share of the market in 2022, and it is expected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period.





