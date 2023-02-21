Quisitive Recognized as Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange. The 2023 TSX Venture 50 celebrates the strongest performances on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV” or “the Exchange”) over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from each of five industry sectors, the ranking recognizes the strongest performance on the Exchange based on market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume.



The selected Venture 50 companies have seen tremendous growth over 2022, offered excellent returns to their shareholders, and are actively traded in the market. Quisitive was selected for the list out of over 1,700 companies on the exchange.

“The recognition by the TSX Venture 50 is emblematic of the Quisitive vision making continual progress and our advancements being recognized by the market. Despite headwinds in the broader economic climate, Quisitive remains steadfastly focused on growth in our Cloud and Payments Solutions businesses and delivering value to our investors,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division, leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860