EXL named again to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 list

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and other reports, and an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Newsweek and to be included among the world’s top companies committed to a more sustainable future," said EXL Vice Chairman and CEO Rohit Kapoor. "This underpins our focus on sustainability and reinforces our ‘Lead the Change, Change to Lead’ framework, whereby we approach sustainability in a systematic, thoughtful manner that supports continuous performance improvement."

The full list of the America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 can be found on the Newsweek website. EXL recently published its third annual Sustainability Report, highlighting progress across key environmental, social, and governance performance metrics.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 43,100 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

