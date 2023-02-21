MADISON STREET CAPITAL AWARDED "CROSS-BORDER RESTRUCTURING OF THE YEAR" BY THE M&A ADVISOR's 17th ANNUAL TURNAROUND AWARDS

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Advisor announced the recipients of its 17th Annual Turnaround Awards, recognizing those that reached the pinnacle of the distressed investing, bankruptcy, and restructuring industry over the past year.

The Madison Street Capital team won "Cross-Border Restructuring of the Year ($10MM to $100MM)" for their role in the sale of Dowco Group of Companies to DeSimone Consulting Engineering D.P.C.

DeSimone is a leading full-service global engineering firm in New York City that works with architects, owners, and developers, and performs structural analysis and design for all types of buildings at all project phases. Dowco Group of Companies is a global leader in specialized preconstruction modeling, detailing, building information modeling (BIM) and virtual design and construction (VDC) services. Dowco specializes in providing integrated Steel, Mass Timber and Rebar Detailing on major projects located throughout North America.

Madison Street Capital served as the exclusive advisor in the transaction, led by Senior Managing Director Jay Rodgers.

Madison Street Capital Founder and CEO, Charles Botchway said of the successful deal:

"Once again it's our honor to earn recognition for our team's amazing performance. This award is a testament to the expertise of our dynamic and dedicated team. It's their tireless effort, sound guidance, and professionalism that keeps our clients reliant on our help when navigating complex transactions."

"The award winners represent the best of the distressed investing and restructuring industry in 2022 and earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. "Given the volatile nature of business over several years, and in an uncertain, rising-rate environment that is increasingly demanding of its professionals, we have recognized the leading transactions, firms and individuals that represent the highest levels of performance."

After a 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 17th Annual Turnaround Awards will be presented at a Black-Tie Awards Gala on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and acquisition expertise, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For additional information, please visit www.madisonstreetcapital.com

THE M&A ADVISOR

Now in its 24th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services from offices in New York and London. www.maadvisor.com.

