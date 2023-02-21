Level Up Your Listing (LUYL) Summit Taking Place February 27th To March 1st, 2023 For Women In The Short-Term Rental Industry

LUYL Summit promises to be an unforgettable experience where attendees can learn, connect, and be inspired by some of the brightest minds in the short-term rental industry.

Short term rental industry has been booming over the last couple of years. A three-day event that aims to empower women who are or aspire to be part of the short-term rental industry, The Level Up Your Listing (LUYL) Summit is set to take place from February 27th to March 1st, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona. The summit is designed to cater to active hosts, women aspiring to become hosts, and those who service the industry, including photographers, realtors, designers, and stagers. It's an amazing opportunity for novice hosts to develop into industry leaders and for seasoned pros to network with fierce women doing fantastic work.

Hosted by talented women Natalie Palmer and Tatianna Taylor-Tait, The Level Up Your Listing Summit is where women who are and want to be in the Short-Term Rental and real estate investing industry come together to network, learn and discover new opportunities. The summit focuses on design, hospitality, and standing out; it promises to be a game-changer for women in the short-term rental industry, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and access to industry experts and providing valuable insights and tools to take their businesses to the next level.

The LUYL Summit is proud to partner with some of the industry's most innovative and forward-thinking brands. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with representatives from these brands, learn about their products and services, and discover new ways to enhance their listings.

“Our goal is to provide women in the industry with the knowledge and resources they need to take their listings to the next level. By partnering with brands that share our values, we hope to inspire attendees to elevate their listings and stand out in the marketplace.Whether you're a current host, aspiring host, property manager, designer, or other service provider, this event is for you!” - said Natalie and Tatianna.

As a seasoned Airbnb host and boutique vacation rental management business owner, Natalie Palmer helps new hosts get started in the short-term rental industry and has created unique, step-by-step courses to help everyone learn strategies for hosting stress-free and remotely.

As an award-winning interior designer, published author, and short-term rental expert, Tatianna specializes in helping others launch their own Airbnb empires to create long-term wealth. Both hosts aim to help clients make better decisions, use the right tools and techniques, save money on fees, maximize their profits, and increase host capacity.

With an impressive lineup of industry brands, experts, and stunning design and hospitality experiences, the summit will surely be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Follow them on Instagram @levelupyourlisting

And visit their website at: https://www.levelupyourlistingsummit.com/

