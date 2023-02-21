Perry, White, Ross & Jacobson scores another big talent win, adds to firm's growing roster

Land use attorney and housing expert Tom Coale joins firm as Partner

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland government relations firm, Perry, White, Ross & Jacobson (PWRJ), continues to grow its roster of Maryland strategists with the addition of respected land use attorney and housing policy expert, Tom Coale, to the firm's government relations shop. The announcement comes two weeks after PWRJ tapped Capitol Hill veteran, Lisa Bianco, to lead its new federal practice.

"Joining this team allows me to broaden my representation for long-standing clients, find new opportunities to build coalitions around the state's biggest and most consequential issues and take on new projects among those looking for a new style of representation in Annapolis. To be able to do all this while working with some of the most talented people in the industry is the professional opportunity of a lifetime." - Tom Coale

Coale brings decades of public policy expertise and civic engagement - and a well-established reputation for post-partisan consensus-building - to bear for the firm's clients. He'll join PWRJ as Partner after 8 years at Talkin & Oh, a Howard County law firm where he represented clients on land use and zoning, renewable energy and other complex litigation matters. Before Talkin & Oh, Tom was a trial attorney with a Baltimore law firm and served as Department Counsel for the United States Department of Defense.

"Tom has been an effective pillar of support and a true consensus builder for our priorities locally and statewide. His deep and nuanced understanding of how government and the private sector can better partner to strengthen local economies is unmatched." - Jean Parker, General Manager, Merriweather Post Pavilion

Coale's work in real estate and housing has been featured in numerous publications, including The Baltimore Sun , Money Magazine , Maryland Matters , and Greater Greater Washington . In 2015, he co-founded bi-weekly podcast Elevate Maryland, which quickly became a regular stomping ground for Maryland leaders and changemakers. Coale recently launched a new weekly radio show and podcast on WBAL NewsRadio, which he describes as an opportunity to continue engaging audiences and elevating voices that listeners may not otherwise hear on news platforms.

"Tom stands out as a tenacious and pragmatic Marylander who has shifted the narrative and advanced thinking in our housing and community development policies. His insights and work on both national and local housing justice reform continues to elevate the public dialogue and drive meaningful change in our approach to housing systems and creating diverse and equitable communities." - Adria Crutchfield, Executive Director, Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership

One of Annapolis' top billing firms, PWRJ will celebrate its 10th anniversary this summer. Poised for growth in Maryland and nationally with its new federal practice launched earlier this month, the firm is carving a path towards what they describe as a new era of lobbying and collaborative governance.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Tom on board at this pivotal time in the firm's evolution. We've developed a reputation for creative problem-solving and effective advocacy that Tom has demonstrated over his professional career. His credibility on issues like housing exceeds his representative capacity and speaks to the policy considerations legislators care about." – Jonas Jacobson, Partner, PWRJ

With strong ties across the state's business, government and nonprofit sectors, Coale has served on numerous boards and commissions, including current roles on the Maryland Science Center Board of Trustees, the Board of Directors for the Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership and the Howard County Housing Affordability Coalition Steering Committee.

"I've always admired Tom for his commitment to bringing as many voices as possible into the public discourse. His ability to find common ground and shared vision at the intersection of government, community and the private sector is exceptional." - Mark Potter, President and CEO, Maryland Science Center

About PWRJ

Perry, White, Ross & Jacobson is a Maryland government relations firm that provides comprehensive strategic and policy expertise to its clients at the state, local and federal levels. Founded in 2013 by former Senate staffer Tim Perry, strategist Josh White, House of Delegates veteran Justin Ross and environmental expert Jonas Jacobson, PWRJ has established its reputation as a leader in Maryland government relations. Learn more at www.pwrjmaryland.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perry-white-ross--jacobson-scores-another-big-talent-win-adds-to-firms-growing-roster-301751319.html

SOURCE Perry, White, Ross & Jacobson