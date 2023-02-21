Blepharoplasty Market Is Predicted to Reach $7.20 Billion by 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global blepharoplasty market was estimated at $3.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $7.20 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.45 Billion Market Size in 2031 $7.20 Billion CAGR 7.6% No. of Pages in Report 232 Segments Covered Gender, Type, Service Provider, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of vision impairment due to the increasing geriatric population Availability of improved facilities and surge in demand for cosmetic surgery Restraints Less awareness of minimally invasive procedures in underdeveloped countries The cost associated with the procedure Opportunities Increase in R&D activities and adoption of innovative techniques

Impact of COVID-19 on Blepharoplasty Market-

The pandemic outbreak winded up most elective and non-essential surgeries at public or corporate healthcare facilities, thus negatively impacting the global blepharoplasty market.

Moreover, the pandemic impacted the shipping and logistics of medical devices used for blepharoplasty surgery globally. This, in turn, gave way to the high cost of surgical procedures post-pandemic.

However, the market has now got back on track.

The global blepharoplasty market is analyzed across gender, type, service provider, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By gender, the female segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering more than three-fourths of the global blepharoplasty market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.9% throughout the forecast period. The male segment is also assessed through the report.

By type, the upper eyelid blepharoplasty segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global blepharoplasty market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 8.2% throughout the forecast period. The other segments discussed in the report include lower eyelid blepharoplasty and combination eyelid surgery.

By service provider, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global blepharoplasty market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The clinics and ambulatory surgical center segments are also analyzed through the study.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global blepharoplasty market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global blepharoplasty market report include Surgical Holdings Ltd., Abbvie Inc, LightScalpel, Lumenis, Medtronic plc, M A Corporation, Medline industries, inc., London Bridge Plastic Surgery, Sisram Medical Ltd, Grand Aespio Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

