Pure Barre Greensboro to Host a 24-hour Benefit for Family Service of the Piedmont

Pure Barre Greensboro is teaming up with Family Service of the Piedmont to host a 24-hour benefit March 16-17th at Pure Barre Greensboro's studio on Westover Terrace in Greensboro.

Pure Barre Greensboro and Family Service of the Piedmont announced today the 24-hour Barre-A-Thon event. Pure Barre will host a workout class on the hour, every hour, for 24 hours. Classes will run from 8:00am on March 16th through 8:00am March 17th. All classes will be free with donation encouraged. All proceeds will be donated to Family Service of the Piedmont.

Family Service of the Piedmont serves more than 19,000 local children and adults each year, addressing issues of domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability. The mission is to empower individuals and families to restore hope, achieve stability and thrive through quality support services, advocacy and education. Most recently, Family Service of the Piedmont hosted their annual Big Hair Ball, one of their biggest events of the year.

Pure Barre is a full-body workout that transforms you physically and mentally. The musically-driven group classes focus on low-impact, high-intensity movements that strengthen and tone your body in 50 minutes or less. The staff and members of Pure Barre Greensboro are dedicated to serving the community and are excited to partner with the individuals of Family Service of the Piedmont to have a direct impact on individuals in their community!

Pure Barre Greensboro is owned by two local female entrepreneurs, Jennifer Stone Carelli and Christina Cromwell Buchanan. The pair own two studios in Greensboro- Pure Barre Greensboro and Pure Barre New Garden- and have been in business since 2013. The 24-hour benefit event will be held at the Pure Barre studio located at 1310 Westover Terrace, conveniently located off of Wendover, near Battleground Avenue.

