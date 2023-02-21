Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 364,613 in the last 365 days.

Pure Barre Greensboro to Host a 24-hour Benefit for Family Service of the Piedmont

Pure Barre Greensboro is teaming up with Family Service of the Piedmont to host a 24-hour benefit March 16-17th at Pure Barre Greensboro's studio on Westover Terrace in Greensboro.

Pure Barre Greensboro and Family Service of the Piedmont announced today the 24-hour Barre-A-Thon event. Pure Barre will host a workout class on the hour, every hour, for 24 hours. Classes will run from 8:00am on March 16th through 8:00am March 17th. All classes will be free with donation encouraged. All proceeds will be donated to Family Service of the Piedmont.

Family Service of the Piedmont serves more than 19,000 local children and adults each year, addressing issues of domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability. The mission is to empower individuals and families to restore hope, achieve stability and thrive through quality support services, advocacy and education. Most recently, Family Service of the Piedmont hosted their annual Big Hair Ball, one of their biggest events of the year.

Pure Barre is a full-body workout that transforms you physically and mentally. The musically-driven group classes focus on low-impact, high-intensity movements that strengthen and tone your body in 50 minutes or less. The staff and members of Pure Barre Greensboro are dedicated to serving the community and are excited to partner with the individuals of Family Service of the Piedmont to have a direct impact on individuals in their community!

Pure Barre Greensboro is owned by two local female entrepreneurs, Jennifer Stone Carelli and Christina Cromwell Buchanan. The pair own two studios in Greensboro- Pure Barre Greensboro and Pure Barre New Garden- and have been in business since 2013. The 24-hour benefit event will be held at the Pure Barre studio located at 1310 Westover Terrace, conveniently located off of Wendover, near Battleground Avenue.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005032/en/

You just read:

Pure Barre Greensboro to Host a 24-hour Benefit for Family Service of the Piedmont

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.