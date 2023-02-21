Aprio Welcomes Brandon Wilkerson as Audit Partner in Charlotte Office

New appointment to add additional service growth in renewable energy for firm's real estate practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aprio, LLP, a nationally recognized business advisory and CPA firm, announced today that Brandon Wilkerson has joined the firm as an Affordable & Public Housing Partner in Audit out of Aprio's Charlotte, North Carolina office.

Wilkerson works with mid-size to large affordable housing and renewable energy developers to generate new efficiencies and growth with a specialty in auditing, financial reporting, and general real estate and renewable energy development. With over 12 years of experience, Wilkerson will drive results by advising clients on complex state and federal requirements related to the Low Income Housing and Renewable Energy Tax Credit Programs, as well as help identify lucrative cash flow opportunities from their projects.

As a trusted advisor, Wilkerson has produced value for clients by creating various audit efficiencies that allow for cost savings to be passed through to clients as well as introducing new revenue streams through the renewable energy tax credits program.

"As part of Aprio, I'm looking forward to staying on the front end of technology and process changes so that we can help improve our clients' businesses and deliver an exceptional client experience," Wilkerson said. "These factors change at a rapid pace, and alongside the dedicated team at Aprio, I'm excited to support Aprio's growing client base by generating new efficiencies and advising on new opportunities in the real estate and renewable energy development."

