Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 364,481 in the last 365 days.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. NXRT ("NXRT") announced today that its board of directors approved a dividend of $0.42 per share of NXRT common stock, payable on March 31, 2023, to stockholders of record on March 15, 2023.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. More information about NXRT is available at http://nxrt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
Pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-301751474.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

You just read:

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.