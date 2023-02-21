MDC offers a variety of free nature programs during March in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – The Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center will offer several nature and outdoor programs during March in the heart of Kansas City. Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff at the center have tailored programs to fit the season’s change from winter to spring.

A Native Landscape Chat from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, will help gardeners prepare for spring. Cydney Ross and Alix Daniel, MDC native landscape specialists, will talk about topics such as when to leave last year’s plant growth in place so beneficial insects can emerge and when to remove old growth to benefit new plant growth. This program is for ages 14 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YH.

A Nature Play at Sycamore Station event will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. Sycamore Station is a play area for children in the center’s outdoor garden where kids can climb on logs, build forts, and romp among natural materials. For this event, staff will also be present to help kids play nature games and other activities. This program is for ages 4-12 on a walk-in basis, registration is not required.

The Little Acorns book reading program is from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. Staff members or volunteers read to children from books about nature. Registration is not required for this walk-in program for children ages 3-6. Little Acorns will be offered again on March 18.

Build a Bluebird Nesting Box from 10:30 a.m. to noon or from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. The morning session is for adults ages 18 and older. The afternoon session is for ages 10 and older. Children under 10 will not be allowed in the classroom during the afternoon session for safety reasons. Registration is required. To register for the morning session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Y9. For the afternoon session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YC.

The Discovery Center will also offer a walk-in program about eastern bluebirds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. Special displays about Missouri’s state bird will be offered and staff can answer questions about them. The program will be at the indoor amphitheater and attendees will have a chance to make a suet feeder. Registration is not required for this program for all ages.

Learn about the frogs and toads of Missouri and their ecosystem needs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. MDC Naturalist Kristen Muelleman will talk about which ones to listen and watch for as spring arrives. This program is for ages 6 and older. Registration is required. To register for the morning session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YV. For the afternoon session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Yj.

The Discovery Center will offer cups of hot tea made from native plants from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. This Wild Edibles program is for all ages and registration is not required.

Trails in the Discovery Center’s outdoor native plant garden are open to visitors year-round at 4750 Troost Ave. COVID-19 safety precautions are observed at all programs. For more information, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.