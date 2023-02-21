Concrete Pump Market Size to be Worth $5.6 Billion By 2030 with CAGR of 3.8%: Exclusive Report by Beyond Market Insights
Concrete Pump Market Size, Share, Growth by Type, End User, and Region - Global Industry Overview, Trends, Research, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030SHERIDAN, WY , USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Concrete Pump Market size was worth USD 4.15 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 5.60 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.80 % over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Key players in the global concrete pump market include in the report- Concord Concrete Pumps, LIEBHERR Group, Ajax Fiori Engineering, PUTZMEISTER, Sany Group, PCP Group, Apollo Infratech Pvt. Ltd., SCHWING GmbH, Zoomlion Heavy Machinery Co, Ltd., and Alliance Concrete Pumps Inc.
Global Concrete Pump Market is segmented as follows:
Concrete Pump Market by Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)
Truck-Mounted Concrete Pumps
Stationary Concrete Pumps
Specialized Concrete Pumps
Concrete Pump Market by End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)
Industrial
Commercial
Domestic
Concrete Pump Market by Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)
North America- The U.S., Canada, and Mexico
Europe- France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, and the Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific- China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Southeast Asia
The Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America- Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America
Concrete pumps move fluid concrete from a mixing truck to a predetermined spot on a building site. Receiving hoppers, concrete pumping cylinders, and valving systems to direct the flow into pipelines are all included. They make it possible to pour concrete in inaccessible locations for conventional concrete trucks with chutes. Additionally, they lessen the labor-intensiveness of material transportation by enabling personnel to handle and modify the tubing while the concrete is flowing. Due to the fast urbanization and growing global population, more new high-rise buildings are being constructed today. This stands as one of the main drivers promoting market expansion. In addition, contemporary concrete pumps have faster pumping speeds, easier bucket lifting, and continuous flow capabilities. Additionally, they enable direct pouring of the concrete rather than transferring it in a bucket using a laying boom. These product benefits and the rising demand for ready-mix concrete (RMC), which provides greater durability and sustainability, are driving the market's expansion. Additionally, it is anticipated that the market will increase in the next years due to the growing emphasis on infrastructure development and the rising building activities in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.
The global concrete pump market is segregated based on type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into truck-mounted concrete pumps, stationary concrete pumps, and specialized concrete pumps. Among these, the truck-mounted concrete pumps category led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on end users, the market is divided into industrial, commercial, and domestic. The commercial category dominated the market in 2021.
The global concrete pump market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific held the highest position in the global market for concrete pumps in 2021. The rapid population growth that resulted in a surge in interest in development projects is blamed for the area's development. Likewise, there has been an increase in government consumption and a stronger focus on building a foundation in this area. Major uncharted direct speculations are prevalent in developing countries like India, China, and Indonesia, which increases the need for significant syphons in foundation and construction projects across various endeavors.
Recent Development:
• November 2020: One of Axio (Special Works) Limited's employees was hurt by a concrete pump, necessitating the payment of a £20,000 fine. AHSE inspector advises that suitable procedures be followed when using such equipment.
• January 2020: At Excon 2019, Putzmeister and Sany widened their selection of concrete products. Putzmeister BSF 47 - 5, Sany SYG5180THB300C-8, and Batching Plant MT 0.35 are among the new product lines.
