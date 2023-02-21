PHILIPPINES, February 21 - Press Release

February 21, 2023 OPENING STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS PRESS BRIEFING WITH SENATE MEDIA I am here today to bring to the public's attention the bewildering and highly disturbing events in the sugar importation industry. Last February 15 ay inilabas ng Sugar Regulatory Administration ang Sugar Order Number 6. Ang Sugar Order No. 6 ay nagpapahintulot na mag-angkat ng 440,000 Metric Tons of refined sugar. Napakalaking halaga nitong 440,000 MT - kung tutuusin, pwede na nitong pababain ang presyo ng asukal sa 50-60 pesos kada kilo. But what if this allocation is cornered by a small and powerful group of traders? I would like to direct your attention to Section 14 of this Sugar Order. Pursuant to Section 14 of the SO Number 6: "any natural or juridical person that imports sugar but is not an eligible importer or does so without the approved allocation granted by SRA shall be considered as engaged in sugar smuggling and will be prosecuted under Republic Act no. 10845 or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act." Malinaw sa probisyon na ito na kung walang approved allocation mula sa SRA ang inangkat na asukal, considered ito na smuggled. What is the process for submitting application for the award of allocation? According to Section 6, of SO Number 6, the SRA shall only begin accepting applications for five calendar dates from the date of effectivity of the Sugar Order. Ang SO ay effective 3 days matapos siya mailathala sa UP Law Center. Kung February 15 ang petsa ng pagkalathala, ang date of effectivity ng SO ay February 18. February 19-23 pa lang pwedeng magsumite ng application. At another 5 days po after February 23 para ilabas ang award -- that is from February 24 to 28. What is the earliest date to enter imported sugar in the Philippines? It is March 1, 2023. At iyan po ay pwede lang mangyari kung pumalaot na mula Thailand dalawang linggo na ang nakakaraan dahil hindi naman po yan magic na pag-alis ng Thailand ay andito na agad. Why am I belaboring these dates and timelines? Because it seems that there are people who are jumping the gun. Mayroon mga advance mag-isip. My information, coming from producer organizations and corroborated by independent sources, is that on February 9, a shipment of sugar in 260 20-foot containers arrived in the port of Batangas. Ang importer na ito diumano ay ALL-ASIAN COUNTERTRADE, INC. That a shipment arrived on February 9 appears to be confirmed by this letter to the Bureau of Customs from the Department of Agriculture dated February 14, 2023, flagging shipments of sugar by ALL ASIAN COUNTER TRADE Inc., aboard 3 vessels and using 3 shippers. Kung pagbabatayan natin itong draft undated memorandum order na ito three importers were already identified to be given allocations, ahead of the Sugar Order. Ito ay ang All Asian Countertrade, Sucden Philippines Inc. at Edison Lee Marketing Corporation. At tila tama nga ito, dahil mismong sa sulat na ito ni Usec Domingo Panganiban na binibigay na diretso sa ALL ASIAN COUNTERTRADE ang 240,000 metric tons na allocation. And this is, take note, per instruction of Executive Secretary Bersamin. Ano ang petsa ng sulat? JANUARY 13, 2023. Totoo ba ito? Can we check the QR code of this? Kasi umiikot na ito sa mga viber groups. Sinasabi dito that the Executive Secretary, more than a month ago, provided some sort of authority to import, that the SRA had not. Totoo kaya itong liham na ito na pirmado diumano ni Senior Usec Panganiban? Sana ay hindi ito totoo. If it were genuine, marami ang kailangang linawin ng pinakamatataas na opisyal sa DA at sa Malacanang na kapwa kanang-kamay ng Presidente. Ano ang legal basis ng authority to import na ibinigay diumano ni ES Bersamin? Bakit gumawa ng ganitong liham si Usec Panganiban, samantalang alam nila na tanging SRA ang maaring maglabas ng sugar order? Like I said earlier, if we follow Sugar Order Number 6, the earliest possible date for imported sugar to enter the Philippines is March 1, 2023. Could these shipments be from allocations in earlier Sugar Orders? No. Because the most recent SO with a Sugar Import Program - dated September 13, 2022 and replacing that ill-fated SO that was the subject of the Blue ribbon investigation - states that allocated volumes shall arrive in the Philippines not later than November 15, 2022. Samakatwid, hindi na sakop ng naunang SO ang pumasok noong February 9. At dahil hindi din sila sakop ng SO 6, na simula February 24th pa ang awarding ng allocation, there is no other conclusion but to say that these sugar shipments are smuggled. And what do we make of the January 13th letter? What other conclusion can be drawn other than that this is government-sponsored smuggling? Who is responsible for this? Should it be subjected to same level of laser scrutiny that subjected the actions of Usec Sebastian, et al.last year? Another point, the 260 containers of sugar, however, were not only shipped without authority from the SRA. They were also brought in via the Super Green Lane system of the Bureau of Customs -- in which a shipment gets the VIP treatment as it goes through Customs and out of the port. Tsaka na lang ihahabol within two weeks ang mga papeles. Unless there was a misdeclaration by the shipper, the BoC is supposed to have known that sugar was inside those 260 containers. May konting advanced notice naman itong Super Green Lane System. And if BoC knew that it was sugar, alam din nila that the Super Green Lane System does not apply to agricultural imports and to goods whose import is regulated -- ganyan po ang asukal. Hindi qualified sa super green lane system dahil walang continuing import authority ang asukal. Kailangan may sugar order galing sa SRA. So malinaw na contraband at hindi dapat nalito ang BoC na smuggled nga itong asukal. I also have other concerns with the Sugar Order Number 6 itself. Why is the Department of Agriculture seeming to have such broad discretion over the sugar importation. Section 5 states that, and I quote, "the volume allocated to an eligible importer shall be that recommended by the SRA board and approved by the Department of Agriculture." If you check the previous SO, the most recent one dated August 2022, the allocation was pro-rated according to excise taxes paid. Yung noong February 2022 naman, specified na ang pwedeng iimport depende kung standard refined (5,000 MT lang) or bottlers grade refined sugar (pwedeng 10,000 MT). Noong 2018-2019 naman, may maximum volume depende kung for industrial user, or for consumers, end-users and sugar producers. Sa Sugar Order Number 2, dated October 1, 2018, 15,000 MT ang maximum. Here, now, the DA can approve seemingly any amount allocation without any restriction. There appears to be no criteria, no ceiling, no formula with which to determine how allocation is given to each importer. It is then technically possible to just give allocations to three favored importers. Mukhang ganito na nga ang nangyari ngayon. At pandagdag pa sa kababalaghan, we turn to Section 13 of the SO. "Performance Bond - Every allocation of importer raw and refined sugar shall be subjected to a bond of Eight Hundred Fifty Pesos per 50-kg bag, unless otherwise waived or reduced by the Department of Agriculture in cases of emergency, or where there is a need to address high consumer retail prices, or upon justified circumstances." Emergency, high consumer retail prices, justified circumstances - nahiya pa kayo, sana sinabi nyo nalang agad agad waived na ang performance bond para di na tayo nag-abala dito. At saka Department of Agriculture ulit. Hindi man lang SRA Board, when it is the SRA Board that is mandated by law to set these standards and policies. The matter I am raising here is very simple. Dalawa lang ang katanungan ko: Una, can a Sugar order be retroactive to cover shipments that arrived before its effectivity date, and before the notice of award allocation? If the answer is no, then sugar shipments that arrived must be confiscated immediately as smuggled sugar and its importers blacklisted and criminally charged with violation of the Anti Agricultural Smuggling Act. Ang aking balita po ay may pumasok na naman na bagong shipments ng All-Asian itong weekend lang na natapos. Where is this brazenness coming from? Who is emboldening these companies? Pangalawa, is it really good policy to grant such broad powers to agencies to determine how much import allocations shall be given to eligible importers, sans any ceilings, formula, and criteria? If the answer is no, then we really need to rethink how we do sugar importation in this country. Does it promote competition or does it sponsor the emergence of new cartels? Kung di natin ito papalagan, hindi ba natin binabasbasan ang sistemang may favored traders at may patronage? Do we not enable a small group of powerful importers to game the system with ease and to withhold fresh supplies already in the market, at a time of high prices and sugar shortage? Hindi ba ang talo dito ay ang mamamayang Pilipino? Dahil pag pinayagan natin ang asukal na pasukin ng mga cartel, pinapayagan natin na kontrolin nila ang presyo nito. At kung di natin ito papalagan, ano pa ang ibang agricultural commodities na pwedeng pasukan ng kartel? Salamat po. **** Please see attached presentation in pdf format