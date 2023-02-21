PHILIPPINES, February 21 - Press Release

February 21, 2023 Jinggoy says OMB no longer relevant, pushes for abolition THE Optical Media Board (OMB) has outlived its purpose and would best be abolished, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada today said as he filed Senate Bill No. 1904. "The significant technological advancements in the media landscape rendered the use of video tapes and compact discs obsolete. Today, movies and television series are consumed through digital and online platforms and streaming services. Ang mandato na dapat ginagampanan ng OMB ay hindi na makabuluhan o naaayon sa kasalukuyang panahon," Estrada said. In pursuing the legislation of SB 1904 or the proposed "Act Abolishing The OMB, Created By Virtue of Republic Act 9239, Otherwise Known As The Optical Media Act of 2003, And For Other Purposes," Estrada said the conception and implementation of regulatory policies of the board were due to the proliferation of film piracy, most of which were illegally circulated and physically stored in optical media. These activities greatly affected the operations of movie houses and theaters, causing a sharp decline in cinema attendance and substantial losses to government revenues, the senator said in explaining the enactment of RA 9239 which reorganized the Videogram Regulatory Board (VRB) and paved the way for the creation of OMB aimed at ensuring the protection and promotion of intellectual property rights. Estrada first broached the idea of abolishing the OMB during last year's budget deliberations when he suggested the transfer of its functions to other executive offices, the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) in particular, noting the agency's dismal performance in the past years. "There was a steady decline in the estimated value of seized items in the last five years, from P763 million in 2018 to P305,000 in 2022. Also, no new administrative cases were filed against violators of RA 9236 last year and by own admission of the OMB, this is because DVDs are not used anymore," he said. OMB is literally monitoring and regulating an already obsolete industry, Estrada stressed, pointing out that the storage medium and devices under the agency's regulatory control are phased out already. To address the displacement of OMB personnel, Estrada proposed to have some of them be absorbed by the FDCP, transferred to other agencies, or given separation benefits should they opt to retire from service. Dahil wala ng pakinabang, OMB dapat ng buwagin -- Jinggoy DAHIL wala ng saysay ang mandato ng Optical Media Board (OMB) na ang pangunahing tungkulin ay labanan ang pamimirata ng mga pelikula, inihain ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang Senate Bill No. 1904 na nagpapanukala ng pagbuwag sa ahensya. "Bunsod ng technological advancements na nagpabago sa media landscape, napaglipasan na ang paggamit ng mga video tape at mga compact disc. Ngayon, ang mga pelikula at television series ay pinapalabas na gamit ang digital and online platforms pati na ang streaming services. Ang mandato na dapat ginagampanan ng OMB ay hindi na makabuluhan o naaayon sa kasalukuyang panahon," sabi Estrada. Sa kanyang isinusulong na panukala, ang "An Act Abolishing The OMB, Created By Virtue of Republic Act 9239, Otherwise Known As The Optical Media Act of 2003, And For Other Purposes," ipinaliwanag ni Estrada na ang mandato ng OMB ay para puksain ang paglaganap ng film piracy, na noon ay gumagamit pa ng optical media. Noong laganap pa ang iligal na gawaing ito, lubhang naapektuhan ang operasyon ng mga sinehan na nagdulot ng matinding pagbaba ng bilang ng mga manonood ng sine at malaking pagkalugi ng gobyerno. Ani Estrada, ito ang dahilan kung kaya't isinabatas ang RA 9239 na nag-reorganize sa Videogram Regulatory Board (VRB) at nagbigay daan sa pagkakatatag ng OMB na layong tiyakin ang proteksyon at pagsusulong ng intellectual property rights. Unang binanggit ni Estrada ang ideya ng pagbuwag sa OMB noong kasagsagan ng budget deliberations noong nakaraang taon nang imungkahi niyang ilipat ang mga tungkulin nito sa iba pang executive offices, partikular na sa Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), matapos niyang mapuna ang nakakadismayang pagganap sa tungkulin ng ahensya sa mga nakaraang taon. "Sa nakalipas na limang taon, tuloy-tuloy ang pagbaba sa tinatayang halaga ng mga nasamsam na bagay, Mula sa dati ay umaabot na P763 milyon na naitala noong 2018 ay naging P305,000 na lamang ito noong 2022. Bukod pa dito, walang bagong kasong administratibo ang isinampa laban sa mga lumabag sa RA 9236 noong nakaraang taon at sa mismong pag-amin ng OMB, sinabi nila na ito ay dahil hindi na tinatangkilik o na ginagamit ang mga DVD," aniya. Iginiit pa ni Estrada na lipas na ang dapat sa sana'y tungkulin na ginagampanan ng OMB dahil ang storage medium at mga device sa ilalim ng regulatory control ng ahensya ay hindi na tinatangkilik. Para matugunan ang alalahanin sa mga maaapektuhang mga tauhan ng OMB, iminungkahi ni Estrada na i-absorb ng FDCP ang ilan sa kanila, ilipat sa ibang ahensya, o bigyan ng separation benefits sakaling magdesisyon na lang sila na magretiro na sa serbisyo.