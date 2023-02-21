Submit Release
VT State Police - Violation of Conditions of Release / North Troy

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5000896

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                             

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 2/20/23 @ 2001 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Timothy Phillips                                             

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/20/23, at approximately 2001 hours, the State Police received a 911 hangup from a residence in North Troy. Investigation revealed a male identified as Timothy Phillips associated was at this residence. An active arrest warrant was found for Phillips and it was also found that Phillips was violating his Court Ordered Conditions of Release. Phillips was taken into custody and transported to Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/21/23 @ 1230 pm           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF    

BAIL: 200

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

