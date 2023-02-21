VT State Police - Violation of Conditions of Release / North Troy
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5000896
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 2/20/23 @ 2001 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Timothy Phillips
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/20/23, at approximately 2001 hours, the State Police received a 911 hangup from a residence in North Troy. Investigation revealed a male identified as Timothy Phillips associated was at this residence. An active arrest warrant was found for Phillips and it was also found that Phillips was violating his Court Ordered Conditions of Release. Phillips was taken into custody and transported to Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/21/23 @ 1230 pm
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF
BAIL: 200
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.