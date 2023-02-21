New Haven Barracks/ Operating Without Owners Consent





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5000608

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Nukic

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2023 at 11:02 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 116 , Bristol

VIOLATION: Operating Without Owners Consent

ACCUSED: Cormick Cantwell

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VICTIM: Craig Brown

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/20/23, Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from Browns Welding. Upon arrival at the welding shop, it was discovered the vehicle was recently returned by the individual that stole the vehicle. Investigation revealed Cormick Cantwell was the individual who stole the vehicle and later returned it. Cantwell was arrested without incident and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Cantwell was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/24/2023 at 1230 Hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Addison County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.