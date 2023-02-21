New Haven Barracks/ Operating Without Owners Consent
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5000608
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Nukic
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 02/20/2023 at 11:02 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 116 , Bristol
VIOLATION: Operating Without Owners Consent
ACCUSED: Cormick Cantwell
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VICTIM: Craig Brown
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/20/23, Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from Browns Welding. Upon arrival at the welding shop, it was discovered the vehicle was recently returned by the individual that stole the vehicle. Investigation revealed Cormick Cantwell was the individual who stole the vehicle and later returned it. Cantwell was arrested without incident and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Cantwell was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/24/2023 at 1230 Hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Addison County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.