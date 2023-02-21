Emotion Analytics Market

Increasing role of muscle activity, brain activity, skin conductance & heart rate monitor in delivering human emotional intelligence significantly led Market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Emotion Analytics Market Expected to Reach USD 10.5 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as -Affectiva, Apple and Retinad." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global emotion analytics market was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Increase in demand from the automotive sector and surge in need for customer behavior management data in various industries drives the growth of the global emotion analytics market. By end user, the retail segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

The global emotion analytics market is analyzed across type, enterprise size, deployment mode, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By Type, the text analytics segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global emotion analytics market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The facial analytics segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

By Enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global emotion analytics market revenue. The SMEs segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

By Region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global emotion analytics market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global emotion analytics market report include Adoreboard, Affectiva, Apple, Inc., Beyond Verbal Communication, IBM Corporation, iMotions A/S, Microsoft Corporation, Neuromore, NVISO SA and Retinad.

Covid-19 Scenario:

✓ Around the world, business have been severely impacted by the COVID 19 outbreak. Because of the lockdowns imposed by various governments.

✓ However, it has favorably impacted the adoption of emotion analytics industry. Customer feedback analysis using emotion analytics has gained significant popularity in this period.

