The Growing Demand for Dialysis Treatment: A Market Analysis

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Dialysis Market was pegged at $91.20 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $129.75 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Dialysis is a medical treatment used to remove waste and excess fluids from the blood when the kidneys are unable to do so. The kidneys are responsible for filtering the blood and removing waste products, excess fluid, and other substances from the body. However, when the kidneys are not functioning properly, dialysis is needed to perform this function.

During dialysis, blood is removed from the body and passed through a special machine called a dialyzer, or artificial kidney. The dialyzer contains a semipermeable membrane that allows waste products and excess fluids to pass through, while retaining important substances such as red blood cells and proteins.

The blood is cleaned by the dialyzer and then returned to the body through a catheter or other access point. Dialysis can be performed in a hospital or clinic, or at home with the proper training and equipment.

Dialysis is not a cure for kidney disease, but it can help patients with kidney failure to live longer and more comfortable lives.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The rise in the number of Covid-19 patients increased the demand for dialysis in case of severe infection.

However, the prolonged lockdown resulted in the supply chain disruption and shortage of raw materials.

𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Vascular Access: This segment involves creating a site through which blood can be removed and returned to the body during the dialysis process. Vascular access can be achieved through a fistula, graft, or catheter.

Blood Pump: Once the blood is removed from the body, a blood pump is used to circulate it through the dialysis machine.

Dialyzer: The dialyzer, also known as an artificial kidney, is the main component of the dialysis machine. The dialyzer contains a semipermeable membrane that filters waste products and excess fluids from the blood.

Dialysate: A special solution called dialysate is used in the dialysis machine to help remove waste products from the blood.

Monitoring: During dialysis, the patient's blood pressure, heart rate, and other vital signs are monitored to ensure that the procedure is safe and effective.

Anticoagulation: Anticoagulation therapy is often used during dialysis to prevent blood from clotting in the machine or in the patient's blood vessels.

These segments work together to remove waste products and excess fluids from the blood, and to help patients with kidney failure to live longer and more comfortable lives.

Factors that drive the growth of the global dialysis market include rise in incidences of kidney diseases globally. Furthermore, issues related with kidney transplants and increase in occurrences of lifestyle and chronic diseases supplement the market growth. On the contrary, complications in dialysis treatment and concerns regarding reimbursements in emerging nations is likely to hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, change in preference of patients from in-center hemodialysis (ICHD) to home hemodialysis (HHD) and advancements in key alliances by pharmaceutical players such as acquisitions, dialysis product launches, and partnerships are expected to provide new opportunities for dialysis market expansion in the future.

The global dialysis market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. In addition, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America accounted for maximum contribution to the total revenue generated owing to the high prevalence rate of diabetes and hypertension, presence of high disposable income, and high adoption rate of technologically advanced products. Moreover, the presence of large number of dialysis centers in this region and a rise in the number of patients with chronic renal and kidney diseases are expected to boost the market growth. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the analysis period, which is attributed to a surge in the incidence rate of kidney failure, low rate of organ transplantation, and rise in healthcare expenditure.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝:

FRESENIUS SE AND CO. KGAA, ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC., BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (C. R. BARD, INC.), DAVITA, ANGIODYNAMICS INC., DIAVERUM DEUTSCHLAND GmbH., NIKKISO CO. LTD., NIPRO CORPORATION

