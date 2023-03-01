VDQ.app Announces Video Chat for Every Website

VDQ is Video Chat for Every Website

VDQ.app is an easy solution for any website owner to instantly connect with visitors using two-way video chat.

NEW YORK, NY, US, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VDQ.app announced the immediate availability of a new SaaS product to turn every website into a video chat experience. With VDQ, site operators drop a one-line script into their website code, configure their account through the VDQ dashboard, and a video call button appears on the site. Visitors can click this button and chat with the site operator or agents right away. A two-way text chat also comes up to allow typed messages back and forth.

“VDQ is a best-in-class solution for the everyday site operation,” said Jason Fleetwood-Boldt, who created the product and is the company’s CEO. “Getting new leads is tricky. Many websites have good traffic but are lousy at converting that traffic or capturing leads,” said Fleetwood-Boldt. VDQ provides an immediate solution to this problem by letting customers experience websites like a video phone. VDQ is a drop-in, no-code solution to add video chat to any website on the internet. What sets VDQ apart is that there’s no link to fumble with (no need to “email me a link” when you want to start a video call). Also, VDQ is focused on transactional interactions, so there’s no need to “pick a timeslot” from someone else's calendar because the video chat interaction is always available. Fleetwood-Boldt said, “In sales, people seek an immediate connection and response. This the #1 way to close the sale: give the potential customer an immediate sense of trust and answer their questions right away, in real-time.”

“I was frustrated with other video solutions that require a cumbersome set of steps: Creating a new meeting, copying & pasting a link into an email message, waiting 3 minutes for my email to go through, etc. How much time is wasted asking people to check their spam folders? So that’s why I created VDQ. It’s the immediate, transactional, no-link-needed solution for video chatting,” said Fleetwood-Boldt.

Jason Fleetwood-Boldt spent two decades launching and scaling high-tech consumer products and working in e-commerce. Before pivoting into software-as-a-service (SaaS), Fleetwood-Boldt previously served as VP at the menswear brand Mack Weldon, overseeing the launch and scaling of the company’s primary technical infrastructure.