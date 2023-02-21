Amniotic Membrane Market Size Report ($2.80 Billion by 2028) Lead by Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane Segment – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global amniotic membrane market size is driven by rising usage of amniotic membranes in eye surgeries, growing trend of developing amniotic membrane-derived products and increasing development in biotechnology.

According to The Insight Partners, " Amniotic Membrane Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Enzyme (Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane and Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane), Application (Surgical Wounds, Ophthalmology, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Research Institute & Academic Institutes)", The global amniotic membrane market size is growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2028; it is expected to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2028 from USD 1.82 billion in 2022.





Global Amniotic Membrane Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 1.82 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 2.80 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 164 No. of Tables 72 No. of Charts & Figures 67 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Enzyme, Application, and End User





Global Amniotic Membrane Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Applied Biologics LLC; Integra Life Sciences Corporation; Skye Biologics Inc.; MiMedx; Organogenesis Inc.; Smith & Nephew; Amniox Medical, Inc.; Katena Products, Inc.; Amnio technology, LLC.; and Surgenex, LLC are among the leading companies in the global amniotic membrane market. The market is anticipated to flourish with the development of new innovative products by market players.

In November 2022 , the Journal of Biomaterials Applications reported that human amniotic membranes or amnions could resolve some bottlenecks in the regenerative medicine issues such as tissue engineering and cell therapy. In the recent past, biomedical applications of amnions have evolved from a simple sheet for skin or cornea repair to high-technology applications such as amnion nanocomposite, powder, or hydrogel for the regeneration of cartilage, muscle, tendon, and heart. Thus, new applications of amnions in research and clinical applications, from regenerative medicine to cancer therapy, are expected to aid the overall amniotic membrane market growth during the forecast period.

In August 2022 , CryoTek CAM launched Amniograft, the only graft used for eye transplant application. Amniograft's cryopreservation method maintains all the biological components of the tissue such as heavy chain hyaluronic acid (HCHA) and pentraxin 3 (PTX3), which help to rapidly restore the healing capabilities of the ocular surface. The product is widely used to treat conjunctivochalasis (CCH), also known as mechanical dry eye (MDE).





In August 2020 , TissueTech, Inc.’s proprietary PROKERA Slim corneal bandage, amniotic membrane medical device was approved for eye care professionals’ use in Taiwan.

In January 2019 , MellingMedical, a leading provider of medical supplies, equipment, devices and pharmaceuticals to federal health facilities partnered with Katena Products. Thus, Katena’s cutting edge products will be readily available to federal health facilities and the patients they serve.





The Global Amniotic Membrane Market trends include Development of Amniotic Membrane-Derived Products

The amniotic membrane-derived products are widely used in regenerative medicine. Many market players operating in this market have developed and are developing amniotic membrane-derived products. For instance, SURGENEX, LLC, headquartered in the US, offers SurGraft—a dehydrated amniotic membrane sheet that has wide applications in wound management, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery, and podiatry. It also provides SurFactor, an injectable amniotic tissue allograft that offers protective cushion to the damaged joints, tendons, cartilage, ligaments, and other soft tissues. Additionally, the company offers SurForce, a highly concentrated, cryopreserved, minimally manipulated, and biological injectable.

Similarly, the US-based Genesis Biologics provides amniotic fluid and amniotic membrane products. These products are used to treat conditions such as inflamed nerves, intra-articular pain, muscle tears, plantar fasciitis, repetitive motion injuries, soft tissue injuries, and tendonitis.

Furthermore, an-vision GmbH, headquartered in Germany, offers Vetrix EyeQ amniotic eye drops that offers superior healing environment suitable for corneal tissue repair.

Thus, the growing trend of developing amniotic membrane-derived products is likely to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.





Global Amniotic Membrane Market – Regional Overview:

In terms of revenue, North America dominated the amniotic membrane market share. Europe is the second-largest in the global amniotic membrane market and is expected to register a robust growth rate over the forecast period. The market growth in the region is expected due to increasing development in biotechnology, rising government support for the use of an amniotic membrane to treat corneal disorders, and the availability of amniotic products for various other medical applications. Also, domestic companies are doing exceptionally well in the region. For instance, NuVision Biotherapies Limited is continuously involved in the development of the amniotic membrane. It has collaborated with various government organizations to provide services and products. Thus, owing to the factors mentioned above, the market is expected to propel in the region during the forecast period.

Further, The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region among all other regions. The continuous developments in biotechnology and amniotic membrane studies in countries like China, Japan, and India are likely to enhance the market growth significantly. The countries in the region is continuously developing regenerative medicine and is receiving various approvals for tissue banks. For instance, in January 2020, LifeCell International, provider of premier human cell tissues and genetics services in India, has received accreditation from the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) for its birth tissue products. The country also offers AmchoPlast, a minimally manipulated and aseptically processed dehydrated human amnion-chorion tissue allograft. It is used to restore wound bed physiology and helps in the natural healing of chronic wounds.





