Global Tattoo Numbing Cream Market Is Expected to Generate $2,014.3 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

The rise in number of studios and spa clinics serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global tattoo numbing cream market. Based on application, the tattooing segment held the highest share in 2021. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly 30% of the global tattoo numbing cream market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global tattoo numbing cream market garnered $678.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to generate $2,014.3 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers a valuable guide to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $678.4 million Market Size in 2031 $2,014.3 million CAGR 11.6% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Application, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Surge in Consumer Awareness Regarding Tattoo Numbing Cream

Rise in trend regarding Tattoos among the young generation

Increase in demand for tattoo removal services Opportunities Rise in Prevalence of Skin Infections and Allergies Restraints Rise in Number of Studios and Spa Clinics



Covid-19 Scenario:



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental effect on the growth of the global tattoo numbing cream market. Businesses in the cosmetics industry are optimizing their supply chains to boost online sales during the outbreak.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had an enormous impact on the lives of people and the overall community as well as the economy. The strict lockdown and widespread store closings in the first half of 2020 also significantly changed consumer purchasing patterns throughout the beauty and personal care sectors. Due to the closure of retail locations, manufacturers were able to quickly move to online channels, which allowed them to grow.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global tattoo numbing cream market based on Application, End Use, Distribution Channel, and Region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.



Based on Application, the tattooing segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global tattoo numbing cream market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the tattoo removal segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on end users, the female segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 50% of the global tattoo numbing cream market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the male segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global tattoo numbing cream market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, online segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global tattoo numbing cream market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and Asia-Pacific.



Leading market players of the global tattoo numbing cream market analyzed in the research include Centura Pharmaceuticals, Zensaskincare, Hera Beauty, TattooNumbx, Numbing Cream Co., Tattoo Numbing Cream Co., PAINLESS Topical Anaesthetic Cream, Emla Cream, Toochi Tattoo, Dr. Numb, and Bulletproof industries NZ.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global tattoo numbing cream market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

