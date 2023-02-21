Singing Machine Reports Third Quarter Earnings Report

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced its third quarter financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022.



Third Quarter Highlights:

Net sales for the quarter of $7.1 million; fiscal year-to-date revenue of $35.9 million.

Gross profit for the quarter of $1.3 million.

Income from Operations of approximately ($2.3) million.

Total assets of $24.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

Cash on hand of $2.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

Net loss for the quarter of $(1.9) million; fiscal year-to-date net loss of approximately ($1.6) million.

Management Commentary:

Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, commented, “Despite our wholesale sell-in numbers for this quarter, consumer demand for consumer karaoke remained very strong. The real challenge to this quarter was timing and getting our products into retail. Last calendar year, our traditional sales cycle was disrupted by the lingering effects of supply chain disruptions. There was a build-up of retail inventory on the shelves at the end of the first quarter of calendar 2021, which slowly started to make the major retailers gradually more cautious about inventory throughout the rest of the year.”

Atkinson continued, “As a result, we did not get the opportunity to sell-in to many of our retail customers with our typical holiday bulk replenishment. Simply put, our retail customers were backfilling the demand with the lingering inventory from last year, or in many cases, opting to lose sales with empty shelves. Despite our customers decisions to lower exposure to inventory due to elevated risk factors associated with the overall economy in the back of the year, we saw steady demand for our products, and we believe that reflects well on our brand and our technology. Moving forward, we expect more of a return to normal for this coming season.”

Earnings Call Information:

The Company will host a conference call today, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern time to discuss these results and answer questions. If you would like to participate on the call, please dial (800) 225-9448 and use conference ID: MICS.

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day after the earnings call and can be heard at: www.singingmachine.com/investors.

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 70,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

(407) 645-5295

investors@singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com/investors

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash $ 2,795,171 $ 2,290,483 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $139,182 and $122,550, respectively 7,023,603 2,785,038 Due from Crestmark Bank - 100,822 Accounts receivable related party - Stingray Group, Inc. 282,317 152,212 Inventories, net 10,984,742 14,161,636 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 154,329 344,409 Deferred financing costs 84,668 7,813 Total Current Assets 21,324,830 19,842,413 Property and equipment, net 540,867 565,094 Deferred financing costs, net of current portion 151,694 - Deferred tax assets 1,399,016 892,559 Operating Leases - right of use assets 648,323 1,279,347 Other non-current assets 98,724 86,441 Total Assets $ 24,163,454 $ 22,665,854 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,084,756 $ 5,391,265 Accrued expenses 3,234,714 1,732,355 Revolving lines of credit 1,761,495 2,500,000 Refunds due to customers 93,520 97,968 Reserve for sales returns 2,935,465 990,000 Current portion of finance leases 8,187 7,605 Current portion of installment notes 79,119 74,300 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 654,883 876,259 Subordinated note payable - Starlight Marketing Development, Ltd. - 352,659 Total Current Liabilities 10,852,139 12,022,411 Finance leases, net of current portion 4,405 10,620 Installment notes, net of current portion 78,693 138,649 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 30,422 457,750 Total Liabilities 10,965,659 12,629,430 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 3,148,219 and 1,221,209 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 31,482 12,212 Additional paid-in capital 29,697,697 24,902,694 Accumulated deficit (16,531,384 ) (14,878,482 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 13,197,795 10,036,424 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 24,163,454 $ 22,665,854



The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net Sales $ 7,110,520 $ 21,244,306 $ 35,916,210 $ 44,678,929 Cost of Goods Sold 5,819,991 15,934,842 27,481,182 34,464,291 Gross Profit 1,290,529 5,309,464 8,435,028 10,214,638 Operating Expenses Selling expenses 1,124,780 1,406,175 2,629,567 2,717,642 General and administrative expenses 2,395,430 2,154,553 7,183,259 5,352,902 Depreciation 52,816 55,007 173,206 190,087 Total Operating Expenses 3,573,026 3,615,735 9,986,032 8,260,631 (Loss) Income from Operations (2,282,497 ) 1,693,729 (1,551,004 ) 1,954,007 Other (Expenses) Income, net Gain - related party - - - 11,236 Gain from Payroll Protection Plan loan forgiveness - - - 448,242 Gain from settlement of accounts payable 48,650 - 48,650 236,472 Loss from extinguishment of debt (183,333 ) - (183,333 ) - Interest expense (67,891 ) (155,573 ) (413,831 ) (365,966 ) Finance costs (17,638 ) (9,375 ) (25,451 ) (35,672 ) Total Other (Expenses) Income, net (220,212 ) (164,948 ) (573,965 ) 294,312 (Loss) Income Before Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (2,502,709 ) 1,528,781 (2,124,969 ) 2,248,319 Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 569,343 (102,886 ) 472,067 (248,664 ) Net (loss) Income $ (1,933,366 ) $ 1,425,895 $ (1,652,902 ) $ 1,999,655 Net (loss) Income per Common Share Basic $ (0.62 ) $ 0.80 $ (0.61 ) $ 1.28 Diluted $ (0.62 ) $ 0.80 $ (0.61 ) $ 1.27 Weighted Average Common and Common Equivalent Shares: Basic 3,125,979 1,780,342 2,699,210 1,559,585 Diluted 3,125,979 1,787,846 2,699,210 1,570,329



The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)