Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 364,532 in the last 365 days.

Singing Machine Reports Third Quarter Earnings Report

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced its third quarter financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Net sales for the quarter of $7.1 million; fiscal year-to-date revenue of $35.9 million.
  • Gross profit for the quarter of $1.3 million.
  • Income from Operations of approximately ($2.3) million.
  • Total assets of $24.1 million as of December 31, 2022.
  • Cash on hand of $2.8 million as of December 31, 2022.
  • Net loss for the quarter of $(1.9) million; fiscal year-to-date net loss of approximately ($1.6) million.

Management Commentary:

Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, commented, “Despite our wholesale sell-in numbers for this quarter, consumer demand for consumer karaoke remained very strong. The real challenge to this quarter was timing and getting our products into retail. Last calendar year, our traditional sales cycle was disrupted by the lingering effects of supply chain disruptions. There was a build-up of retail inventory on the shelves at the end of the first quarter of calendar 2021, which slowly started to make the major retailers gradually more cautious about inventory throughout the rest of the year.”

Atkinson continued, “As a result, we did not get the opportunity to sell-in to many of our retail customers with our typical holiday bulk replenishment. Simply put, our retail customers were backfilling the demand with the lingering inventory from last year, or in many cases, opting to lose sales with empty shelves. Despite our customers decisions to lower exposure to inventory due to elevated risk factors associated with the overall economy in the back of the year, we saw steady demand for our products, and we believe that reflects well on our brand and our technology. Moving forward, we expect more of a return to normal for this coming season.”

Earnings Call Information:

The Company will host a conference call today, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern time to discuss these results and answer questions. If you would like to participate on the call, please dial (800) 225-9448 and use conference ID: MICS.

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day after the earnings call and can be heard at: www.singingmachine.com/investors.

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 70,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brendan Hopkins
(407) 645-5295
investors@singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "may", "could", "expects", "projects," "intends", "plans", "believes", "predicts", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    December 31, 2022     March 31, 2022  
    (unaudited)        
Assets                
Current Assets                
Cash   $ 2,795,171     $ 2,290,483  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $139,182 and $122,550, respectively     7,023,603       2,785,038  
Due from Crestmark Bank     -       100,822  
Accounts receivable related party - Stingray Group, Inc.     282,317       152,212  
Inventories, net     10,984,742       14,161,636  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     154,329       344,409  
Deferred financing costs     84,668       7,813  
Total Current Assets     21,324,830       19,842,413  
                 
Property and equipment, net     540,867       565,094  
Deferred financing costs, net of current portion     151,694       -  
Deferred tax assets     1,399,016       892,559  
Operating Leases - right of use assets     648,323       1,279,347  
Other non-current assets     98,724       86,441  
Total Assets   $ 24,163,454     $ 22,665,854  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
                 
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 2,084,756     $ 5,391,265  
Accrued expenses     3,234,714       1,732,355  
Revolving lines of credit     1,761,495       2,500,000  
Refunds due to customers     93,520       97,968  
Reserve for sales returns     2,935,465       990,000  
Current portion of finance leases     8,187       7,605  
Current portion of installment notes     79,119       74,300  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     654,883       876,259  
Subordinated note payable - Starlight Marketing Development, Ltd.     -       352,659  
Total Current Liabilities     10,852,139       12,022,411  
                 
Finance leases, net of current portion     4,405       10,620  
Installment notes, net of current portion     78,693       138,649  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     30,422       457,750  
Total Liabilities     10,965,659       12,629,430  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies                
                 
Shareholders’ Equity                
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 3,148,219 and 1,221,209 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     31,482       12,212  
Additional paid-in capital     29,697,697       24,902,694  
Accumulated deficit     (16,531,384 )     (14,878,482 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity     13,197,795       10,036,424  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 24,163,454     $ 22,665,854  


The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended  
    December 31, 2022     December 31, 2021     December 31, 2022     December 31, 2021  
                                 
Net Sales   $ 7,110,520     $ 21,244,306     $ 35,916,210     $ 44,678,929  
                                 
Cost of Goods Sold     5,819,991       15,934,842       27,481,182       34,464,291  
                                 
Gross Profit     1,290,529       5,309,464       8,435,028       10,214,638  
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
Selling expenses     1,124,780       1,406,175       2,629,567       2,717,642  
General and administrative expenses     2,395,430       2,154,553       7,183,259       5,352,902  
Depreciation     52,816       55,007       173,206       190,087  
Total Operating Expenses     3,573,026       3,615,735       9,986,032       8,260,631  
                                 
(Loss) Income from Operations     (2,282,497 )     1,693,729       (1,551,004 )     1,954,007  
                                 
Other (Expenses) Income, net                                
Gain - related party     -       -       -       11,236  
Gain from Payroll Protection Plan loan forgiveness     -       -       -       448,242  
Gain from settlement of accounts payable     48,650       -       48,650       236,472  
Loss from extinguishment of debt     (183,333 )     -       (183,333 )     -  
Interest expense     (67,891 )     (155,573 )     (413,831 )     (365,966 )
Finance costs     (17,638 )     (9,375 )     (25,451 )     (35,672 )
Total Other (Expenses) Income, net     (220,212 )     (164,948 )     (573,965 )     294,312  
                                 
(Loss) Income Before Income Tax Benefit (Provision)     (2,502,709 )     1,528,781       (2,124,969 )     2,248,319  
                                 
Income Tax Benefit (Provision)     569,343       (102,886 )     472,067       (248,664 )
                                 
Net (loss) Income   $ (1,933,366 )   $ 1,425,895     $ (1,652,902 )   $ 1,999,655  
                                 
Net (loss) Income per Common Share                                
Basic   $ (0.62 )   $ 0.80     $ (0.61 )   $ 1.28  
Diluted   $ (0.62 )   $ 0.80     $ (0.61 )   $ 1.27  
                                 
Weighted Average Common and Common                                
Equivalent Shares:                                
Basic     3,125,979       1,780,342       2,699,210       1,559,585  
Diluted     3,125,979       1,787,846       2,699,210       1,570,329  


The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

    For the Nine Months Ended  
    December 31, 2022     December 31, 2021  
             
Cash flows from operating activities                
Net (Loss) Income   $ (1,652,902 )   $ 1,999,655  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation     173,206       190,087  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     25,451       35,672  
Change in inventory reserve     396,553       297,661  
Change in allowance for bad debts     16,632       168,395  
Loss from disposal of property and equipment     -       4,394  
Stock based compensation     307,651       38,376  
Change in net deferred tax assets     (506,457 )     248,773  
Loss on debt extinguishment     183,333       -  
Paycheck Protection Plan loan forgiveness     -       (448,242 )
Gain - related party     -       (11,236 )
Gain from extinguishment of accounts payable     (48,650 )     (236,472 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (4,255,197 )     (10,123,571 )
Due from Crestmark Bank     100,822       4,557,120  
Accounts receivable - related parties     (130,105 )     (159,125 )
Inventories     2,780,341       (5,933,704 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     190,080       (63,135 )
Other non-current assets     (12,283 )     10,288  
Accounts payable     (3,257,859 )     3,769,157  
Accrued expenses     1,502,359       762,252  
Customer deposits     -       (129,544 )
Refunds due to customers     (4,448 )     (55,333 )
Reserve for sales returns     1,945,465       1,962,457  
Operating lease liabilities, net of operating leases - right of use assets     (17,680 )     2,741  
Net cash used in operating activities     (2,263,688 )     (3,113,334 )
Cash flows from investing activities                
Purchase of property and equipment     (148,979 )     (77,599 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (148,979 )     (77,599 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities                
Proceeds from Issuance of stock - net of transaction expenses     3,362,750       9,000,580  
Payment of redemption and retirement of treasury stock     -       (7,162,452 )
Net (payment) proceeds from revolving lines of credit     (738,505 )     8,561,925  
Payment of subordinated note payable - Starlight Marketing Development, Ltd.     (352,659 )     (150,000 )
Payment of deferred financing charges     (254,000 )     (37,501 )
Payment of early termination fees on revolving lines of credit     (183,333 )     -  
Payments on installment notes     (55,137 )     (50,709 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     -       14,000  
Proceeds from exercise of pre-funded warrants     168,334       -  
Proceeds from exercise of common warrants     975,538       -  
Payments on finance leases     (5,633 )     (6,184 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     2,917,355       10,169,659  
Net change in cash     504,688       6,978,726  
                 
Cash at beginning of year     2,290,483       396,579  
Cash at end of period   $ 2,795,171     $ 7,375,305  
                 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:                
Cash paid for interest   $ 456,978     $ 378,076  
Equipment purchased under capital lease   $ -     $ 23,651  
Issuance of common stock and warrants for stock issuance expenses   $ -     $ 547,838  
Operating leases - right of use assets and lease liabilities at inception of lease   $ -     $ 16,364  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Singing Machine Reports Third Quarter Earnings Report

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.