Global Pension Fund Management Software Market Share Is Projected To Reach USD 11.9 Billion by 2030, At a CAGR Of 6.1%

According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Pension Fund Management Software Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 6.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 11.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.1% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Vitech Systems Group, Sagitec Solutions Private Limited, Acquila Business Consulting LLP, LifeWorks, Heywood Pension Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Lynchval Systems Worldwide Inc., SAP SE, Workday Inc., Visma, The Civica Group, and LRS Retirement Solutions, and others.

What is Pension Fund Management Software? How big is the Pension Fund Management Software Industry?

Pension Fund Management Software Report Coverage & Overview:

A pension fund management software is a completely integrated system, designed for providing updated asset, liability, and risk information regularly to the end-users. Through this software, the end-users have in-depth information as to how they can aptly manage their pension plans and proficiently handle their direct benefit pension scheme. For example, the Asset Liability Suite Direct Benefit pension fund management software provides the best results for pension programs. A large number of elderly populations face huge pressure in controlling costs and risks associated with direct benefit (DB) pension programs, and the Asset Liability Suite Direct Benefit pension fund management software assists them in effectively handling the planning and reporting of their pension plans.

Global Pension Fund Management Software Market: Growth Dynamics

The need for reducing workload and less availability of workforce will boost the global pension fund management software market trends. Growing need for reducing maintenance and implementation costs will expand the scope of the growth of the global market. Massive penetration of cloud hosting solutions in the software industry has contributed notably towards the expansion of the pension fund management software market across the globe. Moreover, there is a large number of firms creating pension fund management software across the globe. This, in turn, is likely to translate into immense growth in the size of the global pension fund management software industry in the years to come.

However, fluctuating laws pertaining to pension funds and the easy availability of alternative software can impede the expansion of the global pension fund management software industry. Nevertheless, the huge allocation of funds for software automation activities along with the introduction of new software products will open new opportunities for growth for the global industry.

Pension Fund Management Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global pension fund management software market is divided into application, deployment mode, enterprise size, end-user, and region.

Based on the enterprise size, the global pension fund management software market is divided into small & medium-sized firms and large firms segments. Moreover, the large firms segment is predicted to contribute majorly towards the global market share over the forecast timeline with giant software manufacturers adding new features to their products for helping large firms continuously handle their big data.

In terms of end-user, the global pension fund management software industry is bifurcated into credit unions, banking, and financial institutions segments. In addition to this, the banking segment, which held a major share of the global industry in 2022, is anticipated to dominate the end-user segment during the forecast period. The growth of this segment from 2023 to 2030 can be ascribed to the massive use of pension fund management software in banks with the surge in online banking activities.

On basis of deployment mode, the global pension fund management software market is sectored into hybrid, cloud, and on-premise segments. Moreover, the cloud segment is predicted to register large-scale growth over 2023-2030 due to the integration of cloud and pension fund management software. Furthermore, the huge demand for data security has led to the immense use of cloud in the pension fund management software market across the globe.

The global Pension Fund Management Software market is segmented as follows:

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium-sized firms

Large firms

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

Hybrid

On-Premise

By End-User

Banking

Credit Unions

Financial Institutions

By Application

Android

Web-based

iPhone

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Pension Fund Management Software market include -

Workday Inc.

Vitech Systems Group

Sagitec Solutions Private Limited

Visma

Lynchval Systems Worldwide Inc.

Acquila Business Consulting LLP

LifeWorks

Heywood Pension Technologies

The Civica Group

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

LRS Retirement Solutions

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period due to a growing requirement for less workload, adaption to online banking tools, less workforce needs, and low maintenance costs.

Based on end-user, the banking segment contributed to a major share of the global market in 2022

Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment contributed to a major share of the global market in 2022

In terms of application, the web-based segment is set to contribute lucratively towards the overall market revenue during the predicted timespan.

Region-wise, the North American region is projected to be the key regional revenue driver of the global market during the projected timeframe.

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Enterprise Size, By Deployment Mode, By End-User, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The North American pension fund management software industry is anticipated to register a remarkable surge over the forecast timespan. The regional market expansion over the forecast timeline can be owing to a surge in the elderly population in the countries such as Canada and the U.S. Apart from this, the thriving software sector in these countries will further contribute to the regional market growth. Increase in retirement savings in the U.S. will prompt regional market growth trends.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the last month of 2022, Milliman, an industry leading consulting & actuarial company, launched the latest version of Arius insurtech software solution, a complete solution for examining casualty reserves & determining loss costs. The tool will help insurance analysts and actuaries locate reports in the system and will provide flexibility to them when they perform actual versus expected analysis. The new software will offer Milliman’s Arius Enterprise system easy access to more data for using it in reporting, analytics, and drivers for change analysis. The move will contribute lucratively towards the growth of the pension fund management software market in the U.S.

In the second half of 2022, Smart, the key provider of retirement technology tools across the globe, introduced a technology tool referred to as Keystone by Smart. The new tool will be offered to the clients of private and public sectors in the global pensions industry. Reportedly, Its platform as a service offering will be provided to regional governments, banks, national governments, pension providers, trade associations, affinity groups, and asset managers across the UK. The initiative will generate a strong base for the pension fund management software market in the UK and Europe.

