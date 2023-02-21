IV Therapy and Vein Access Devices Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges and Forecast : Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IV therapy and vein access devices market is expected to clock US$ 39.9 billion by 2030. Increased IV drug approvals, coupled with technological advances is driving the global IV therapy and vein access devices market, states Growth Plus Reports.

IV therapy and vein access devices are growing in popularity due to their convenience in use and effectiveness. These devices are used to administer fluids, medications, and nutrition directly into the bloodstream, offering a more effective and efficient way to deliver healthcare. IV therapy also provides direct access to the circulatory system for medical treatments such as chemotherapy and antibiotics, which helps reduce side effects and improve outcomes. Furthermore, the IV therapy and vein access devices market is also anticipated to show growth in coming years due to improved patient experience by providing faster and more comfortable treatments. As the demand for these treatments continues to rise, IV therapy and IV devices will continue to grow in popularity.

The global IV therapy and vein access devices market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Type, Application, End-User and Region.

Excerpts from ‘by Type’

According to product types, the global IV therapy and vein access device market is divided into:

Infusion Pumps

Implantable Ports

Intravenous Sets

Central Venous Catheters

Other Products

The central venous catheters segment holds the majority of the market share in 2021. This is due to its increased demand in treating chronic diseases and emergencies when a patient needs immediate medication intervention. Moreover, central venous catheters are used in intravenous therapy to maintain renal perfusion and vascular access to nutrients in emergency conditions.

The infusion pumps market is expected to show high growth in the coming years. This is because infusion pumps can supply fluids in big or small amounts and can be used to deliver both nutrition or medications, including antibiotics, chemotherapeutic drugs, insulin or other hormones, and painkillers.

Excerpts from ‘by Application’

Based on applications, the global IV therapy and vein access devices market is grouped into:

Volume Expanders

Blood-Based Products

Medication Administration

Others

The medication administration segment occupies the majority of revenue share in 2021 in the global IV therapy and vein access devices market. Medication administration by intravenous therapy is the most effective method for rapidly and precisely distributing a specific amount of drug throughout the body.

Experts from ‘End User’

According to the end users, the global IV therapy and vein access devices market is grouped into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

The popularity of IV therapy and IV devices is growing in hospitals as they provide an efficient way to deliver treatments quickly and safely. It is a safe and effective way to deliver medications and fluids promptly and efficiently. The therapy also provides direct access to the bloodstream, making monitoring the response to treatments easy. IV devices are especially useful in treating acute conditions, such as dehydration and shock, where an immediate response is necessary. They are also helpful in treating chronic conditions, where medications and fluids can be delivered over a longer period.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Geographically, the global IV therapy and vein access devices market based on region is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global IV therapy and vein access devices market in 2021. This is attributed to a high level of technological innovations. Hospitals and clinics around the region frequently use intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access devices. The European intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access device markets are extremely competitive due to the high number of significant medical device companies. Hospitals all around Europe employ intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access devices very often. New regional programs are introduced to spread awareness related to intravenous therapy. For instance, B. Braun Medical launched Peripheral Advantage, a new approach that improves patients' experiences with peripheral intravenous therapy. The approach combines clinical guidance, data-driven intuition, and enhanced technologies to allow nurses to successfully put the first needle and help prevent numerous complications associated with peripheral IV administration. Due to technological improvements and increasing demand for healthcare services, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. This is due to the increased availability and use of IV therapy and IV devices. This has improved the patient and healthcare professionals' access to IV therapies and IV devices.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global IV therapy and vein access devices market are:

Poly Medicure Limited

Becton Dickinson and Company

Vygon SAS

Terumo Medical Corporation

Medtronic plc

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Iradimed Corporation

