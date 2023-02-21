Epazz Holdings: ZenaDrone AI Predictive Will Submit for SBIR With US Government for ZenaDrone 100

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, IL, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced today that it is submitting over 5 Phase 1 proposals with the U.S. government under its SBIR Phase 1 program. SBIR Phase 1 allows small businesses with innovative products to fast-track U.S. government contracts in 90 days from the date of submission.

If ZenaDrone is awarded a Phase 1 contract, up to $75,000 per proposal, the company will be able to submit for Phase 2 contracts, up to $1.2 million per contract. Further, ZenaDrone will gain the ability to be listed as the sole source supplier of its technology, which would allow the U.S. government to purchase the ZenaDrone 1000 without a bidding process.

CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, “We are working towards our first government contract using multiple avenues which will hopefully lead to our first set Government customers and through The SBIR would open us up to the whole federal government to our drone technology.”

ZenaDrone Inc. is a provider of a multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with machine learning systems, multispectral sensors and AI technology. ZenaDrone uses the data captured from its cameras to create a 3D interactive environment.

The ZenaDrone 1000 has successfully garnered positive reviews in several industries, especially in the agricultural, oil and gas, wildfire and civil engineering industries. This year, ZenaDrone aims to enhance its AI capabilities to include autonomous navigation of unmapped terrains, deep learning algorithms for various actions and dual-use features to accommodate commercial and military drone utilization.

The ZenaDrone team will use predictive AI analytics — or predictive modeling — a type of analysis that employs methods and resources to create predictive models and make forecasts of future outcomes based on acquired data. Techniques utilized in predictive analytics include machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics and data mining. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology.

Epazz Holdings will prioritize developing the ZenaDrone 1000 by upgrading its AI technology to boost its global reach across industries.

ZenaDrone Inc. is dedicated to improving intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology that incorporates machine learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications that organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products include DeskFlex™ (room-scheduling software) and Provitrac™ (an applicant-tracking system).

