Forklift Trucks Market is expected to reach US$ 119.19 Billion by 2033, growing at a 7.5% CAGR | PMR

Forklift Trucks Market

Global Market Study on Forklift Trucks: Growing Logistics & Warehousing Sector Augmenting Market Growth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Forklift Trucks Market is estimated to be valued at over US$ 54.14 Billion as of 2022. 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝟕.𝟓% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟏𝟗.𝟏𝟗 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑 𝐞𝐧𝐝. Germany, China, U.S., India, and Japan are driving most of the demand for Forklift Trucks. The market in the U.K. is set to expand at 5.9% CAGR during the coming forecasted period.

Forklift trucks are an essential component of material handling equipment used for lifting, transporting, and stacking heavy loads. The forklift trucks market has been witnessing steady growth in recent years due to increasing demand from various industries such as warehousing, manufacturing, construction, and logistics. The market is expected to grow even further in the coming years, driven by factors such as the growth of the e-commerce industry, the rise in industrial automation, and the increasing adoption of forklift trucks in emerging markets.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of manufacturing and warehousing facilities in the region.

The forklift trucks market is a rapidly growing industry that provides essential equipment for material handling in many industries, including warehousing, manufacturing, construction, and logistics. Forklift trucks have revolutionized the way heavy loads are moved around, and their continued growth is being driven by several factors, including the rise of e-commerce, the growth of the manufacturing and construction sectors, and the increasing adoption of forklift trucks in emerging markets.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 / 𝐚𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬.

• 𝐈𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, Hyundai Material Handling kicked off the introduction of its new 9V diesel forklift truck.

• 𝐈𝐧 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, Cargotec announced its plans to merge with Konecranes.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• Forklift trucks with electric motors are expected to be the preferred type amongst end users because of their eco-friendly features and ability to match the handling capacities of conventional forklift trucks.

• By class type, class 4&5 forklift trucks are projected to be the leader because of their superior weight handling capabilities.

• By region, East Asia is projected to hold the highest share in the market. China is projected to account for nearly 90% of the East Asia market by 2031.

• By product type, counterbalance forklift trucks are projected to hold a significant share of the market due to their ability to handle heavier loads than warehouse product types.

• Governments across countries have taken steps to improve infrastructure. Forklift demand is increasing as a result of increased real estate investment.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞

The worldwide forklift trucks market is identified to be highly competitive with the influx of tier-1, tier-2, and small-scale vendors operating on regional and global levels.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• Toyota Material Handling

• BYD

• Manitou Group

• Kalmar (Cargotec Finland Oy)

• V. Mariotti S.r.l.

• Doosan Corporation (Industrial Vehicle)

• Kion Group AG

• Jungheinrich AG

• Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

• Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd.

• Crown Equipment Corporation

• Anhui HeLi Co., Ltd.

• CLARK Material Handling Co., Ltd.

• UniCarriers Forklift

• Hangcha Group Co., Ltd

• JAC Heavy-Duty Construction Machine Co., Ltd.

• MiMA forklift

• AUSA

• Caterpillar (Cat Lift Trucks)

• Komatsu Ltd.

• Hyundai Material Handling

• Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd.

• EP Equipment

• Konecranes

• Liuzhou liugong forklift co. LTD

• Godrej & Boyce (Godrej Material Handling)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Counterbalance Forklift Trucks

• Warehouse Forklift Trucks

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

• Electric Motor Forklift Trucks

• IC Engine Forklift Trucks

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬:

• Class 1 Forklift Trucks

• Class 2 Forklift Trucks

• Class 3 Forklift Trucks

• Class 4&5 Forklift Trucks

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

