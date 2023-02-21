Mac Haik Enterprises LTD Announces Investment of $2.5M in Restaurant Chain

Expansion of Seattle-based Fast Casual Italian Chain Dué Cucina

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mac Haik Restaurant Group (MHRG), a Houston-based restaurant investment company, announced today that $2.5 million is to be invested to expand Seattle-based fast casual chain Dué Cucina to the Texas market. Dué Cucina will open three locations in Texas within the next two years and through a joint venture, plans to launch 10 additional units in the state by 2031. Specific locations for the new units have not yet been selected.

Founded in 2016, Dué Cucina specializes in providing fresh, authentic Italian cuisine in an informal dining setting — a unique concept that previously did not exist in the Seattle area. Its fast casual approach allows customers to design and customize their own pasta dishes, selecting from several pasta shapes, sauces and toppings. Customers can also choose from a selection of other authentic Italian entrees, appetizers, desserts and beverages.

"Dué Cucina is meeting demand for high-quality Italian favorites available in a casual setting and we're thrilled to be part of supporting its expansion into new territory," said Brandon Poynter, President for Mac Haik Enterprises LTD. "The Texas market shares a lot of similarities to Seattle and offers a significant opportunity to deliver authentic cuisine in an affordable and accessible way."

"This partnership with MHRG is a significant milestone that signals the start of Dué Cucina's expansion into new markets across the country," said Davide Macchi, CEO and co-founder of Dué Cucina. "We're looking forward to leveraging MHRG's deep expertise in the restaurant space to rapidly accelerate our growth and continue proving our concept in Texas and beyond."

Macchi and Filippo Fiori, Dué Cucina's co-founder and executive chef, opened the restaurant's first location in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The company eventually opened another location in Kirkland, Washington, along with two more in Seattle's Roosevelt and West Seattle neighborhoods. As it expands its footprint in Texas, Dué Cucina will continue expanding in the Seattle area with a fifth location scheduled to open in Redmond, Washington, in 2024.

The menus for Dué Cucina's Texas units are expected to be the same as its Seattle locations, including its pastas, appetizers, desserts and salads along with a selection of beer, wine and cocktails.

About Dué Cucina

Dué Cucina Italiana is a fine-casual Italian dining chain focused on fresh, house-made pasta and sauces. You can find us at 412 Broadway East, 1201 NE 65th St. or 12670 120th Avenue Northeast, Suite 170, in Kirkland. The new West Seattle location opens March 19 at 4437 California Avenue Southwest. You can order online or find out more about Dué Cucina on our website. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok in order to keep updated on any news or changes to the menu.

About Mac Haik Enterprises LTD (MHE)

Mac Haik Restaurant Group (MHRG) is a division of Mac Haik Enterprises LTD (MHE), a diversified holding company based in Houston, Texas. MHE is an investor in two rapidly growing fast casual restaurant brands, Original ChopShop and Slapfish, and one of the largest franchisees of First Watch Restaurants. MHE also owns Mac Haik Outdoor Media, Mac Haik Hospitality, and Mac Haik Automotive Group which encompasses 24 car dealerships. The overall MHE companies employ over 3,000 employees. To learn more about MHRG, please visit www.machaik-enterprises.com.

Contact Information:

Lacey Martin

Vice President of Marketing

lmartin@machaik.com

(713) 408-1381



