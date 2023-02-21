BrillDog Founder and Award-Winning Author Sam Polakoff, Releases 4th Novel

Page-Turning Medical Thriller - An Inch from Oblivion - Available Soon

/EIN News/ -- NEW FREEDOM, Pa., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sam Polakoff, Founder and CEO of BrillDog , the only supply chain technology built for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB), is releasing his fourth novel entitled, “An Inch from Oblivion,” on April 15, 2023. The book is the harrowing journey of one man’s accidental encounter with a secret so disturbing that readers will be compelled to reexamine their every move. An Inch From Oblivion is available to pre-order now (Kindle version only), and it will be sold exclusively on Amazon.

“This book will appeal to anyone who likes reading to escape life’s stressful reality, especially people in small-to-medium sized businesses that are challenged by their supply chains; BrillDog was founded to solve those challenges, and I hope this book will give them a respite from the stress,” says Sam Polakoff, Founder and CEO, BrillDog. “I think overstressed people, especially those that work in the supply chain industry, can take a break and read a book that will take their mind off all the issues they need to address.”

A preview of this medical thriller, crime/mystery, and cybercrime novel: “After being suspended from his job as a police detective, Dave Ostrinsky, needing a respite from his stress-filled life, rides his bike along a mountain trail and accidentally goes over a dangerous cliff. During emergency surgery, Dr. Ivy McDermott discovers a strange microdot in Ostrinsky's brain. In researching the mysterious growth, Dave and Ivy discover a conspiracy guided by criminals' intent to control a programmable public.”

Sam is an award-winning author of sci-fi, crime, and mystery fiction. His third novel, Escaping Mercy, won the 2022 American Fiction Award for medical thrillers and was an Amazon bestseller in the Crime/Mystery – Science Fiction category.

“I wrote my first novel in my 50s on a challenge from an executive coach who asked me to complete a personal goal I have always wanted to achieve but never have,” adds Polakoff. “I've always had a vivid imagination, and writing provides me an outlet with fun and engaging plots and characters that fill my books.”

About Sam Polakoff

Sam Polakoff is the award-winning author of medical and political thrillers with a hint of science fiction. Sam Polakoff was raised in Baltimore and Columbia, Maryland. He is the third-generation owner of Nexterus Inc., a family business that began in 1946. Nexterus, based in New Freedom, Pennsylvania, is America's oldest privately held third-party logistics firm. In 2022, Sam founded BrillDog, a supply chain technology platform focusing on the needs of small and mid-sized companies. Sam and his wife, Denise, reside in Maryland. For more information, visit https://www.sampolakoff.com/aninchfromoblivion.

About BrillDog, Inc.

BrillDog is an advanced, integrated solution that makes the supply chain easy for small and medium-sized companies. Customers benefit from the affordable, real-time, cloud-based supply chain functionality, analysis, as well as tactical and strategic supply chain advice. The BrillDog technology builds on years of logistics expertise, a deep understanding of supply chain needs, and powerful new technologies. BrillDog believes simplicity and transparency are essential for every business shipper. For more information, visit BrillDog.com .

