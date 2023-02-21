Vor Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright Cell Therapy Virtual Conference

Fireside Chat recording available on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 am ET

Inaugural Mizuho Oncology Therapeutics Summit

Panel: Developing & Commercializing Cell Therapy

Date: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 8:00 am

Location: Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Miami, FL

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 1:20 pm ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 2:05 pm ET

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation and fireside chats will be available on the investors section of our website, linked here: https://ir.vorbio.com/events-presentations/

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors

Sarah Spencer

+1 857-242-6076

sspencer@vorbio.com