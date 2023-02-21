Xcitium expands international partner network to tackle growing global security threat

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcitium , the malware prevention specialist and full-stack security provider, today announced an international expansion program. The company has signed deals with leading value-added distributors (VADs) in EMEA, APAC-J and LATAM-C as it positions for a share of the global cybersecurity market, forecast to grow by 11.3% in 2023 to more than $188 billion, according to Gartner.



US-based Xcitium, formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, already has more than 5,000 active customers and partners, many of them outside the US. The formal expansion of its partner network recognizes the critical role of VADs in accelerating the company’s international growth.

The new signings include Westcoast Cloud (UK), Syscom, (EMT) emt, and Distilogix (Middle East), TD Synnex (Brazil and Mexico), Edge UOL (Brazil), TowersIT (Spain), AquaOrange (Thailand, Pakistan), Indo Cybersecurity (Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, Myanmar), Plexus in Sri Lanka, and Microdium Asia (Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines).

Ezra Correa, VP global markets at Xcitium, says: “Global cybersecurity threats have grown exponentially since 2020 and service providers like Xcitium are expanding at a similar rate to keep our customers safe. No one can do that alone. The industry needs to work as an international ecosystem to meet the challenge.”

“Our partners are all leaders in their territories. We look forward to working with them all to help enterprise customers all over the world protect their businesses from increasingly ingenious and determined bad actors,” Mr. Correa added.

Xcitium provides full-stack MDR/EDR/XDR services underpinned by patented Zero Dwell Containment technology that prevents malware from breaching systems without impeding business productivity. Xcitum’s technology isolates the 1-5% of new or unknown malware threats that other systems miss, stopping them before they have time or opportunity to do damage.

Xcitium also makes ZeroDwell Containment available for third-party security platforms creating upsell opportunities for VADs.

Correa said: “The growth of cybersecurity threats coincides with a period of global economic challenge. That means customers are having to fight back harder than ever while their security budgets are under pressure. Our solution provides an affordable way to strengthen their security blanket and sleep easier at nights.”

Ben Vadgama, Head of Cyber Business at Westcoast noted, “Detection-based approaches are always running to keep up with the rising tide of malware and ransomware. Xcitium’s unique technology enables us to offer additional protection to existing customers whatever EDR or MDR solution they’re using today.”

Mohd Elayyan, CEO & Chief Security Officer at Distilogix further commented, “We chose to work with Xcitium because they understand the need to work in partnership and the role of VADs in adding value for customers. Customers are concerned not only with the immediate costs of suffering attacks, but with increasing operational costs. Working with Xcitium enables us to address both problems.”

For additional details, please visit Xcitum.com.

About Xcitium

Xcitium, formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, is used by more than 5,000 organizational customers and partners around the globe. Xcitium was founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches. Our patented ZeroDwell technology uses Kernel level API Virtualization to isolate and remove threats like zero-day malware and ransomware before they cause any damage. ZeroDwell is the cornerstone of Xcitium’s endpoint suite, which includes preemptive endpoint containment, endpoint detection & response (EDR), managed detection & response (MDR), and extended managed detection & response (XDR). Since its inception, Xcitium has a track record of zero breaches when fully configured.

Media contact:

Richard Williams

Connect2 Communications for Xcitium

xcitium@connect2comm.com