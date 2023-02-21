[210 Pages Report] Greenhouse Heaters Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.9% And Is Projected To Reach $3.2 Billion By 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greenhouse Heaters Market has seen a surge in demand in recent years due to the increasing awareness of the need for energy efficiency.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Greenhouse Heaters Market," The greenhouse heaters market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Greenhouse heaters are used to provide a comfortable environment for plants and extend their life in cold climates. They are devices that maintain a constant temperature without releasing harmful substances to plants. Greenhouse heaters are used in greenhouses to maximize crop productivity or profit. A greenhouse heater is a heating system that can keep a greenhouse at a constant temperature. Some agricultural seedlings and flowering plants can survive and thrive in all four seasons, provided the greenhouse temperature is kept constant.

Greenhouse heating systems are available in a variety of sizes and designs, from small, portable units to larger, more permanent installations. They use a variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, wood, and electricity. Heating systems can be powered by air-source or ground-source heat pumps, as well as solar and wind power. The most efficient heating systems use a combination of these sources.

The increasing demand for greenhouses and the need for energy efficiency are driving the growth of the Greenhouse Heaters Market. The increasing population and urbanization, as well as the growing need to protect crops from extreme weather conditions, are also expected to fuel the market's growth. Additionally, government initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are expected to support the growth of the market.

The Greenhouse Heaters Market is segmented on the basis of type, fuel type, application, and geography. By type, the market is divided into tube heaters, portable heaters, and fixed heaters. By fuel type, the market is classified into natural gas, propane, wood, and electricity. By application, the market is broken down into commercial greenhouses, research centers, and home greenhouses.

The market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America currently dominates the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market in North America is driven by the presence of large greenhouse farms and the increasing demand for energy-efficient heating systems. The market in Europe and Asia-Pacific is driven by the growing demand for greenhouses and the need for energy efficiency.

The major players in the Greenhouse Heaters Market include Enertech International Corporation, Agra Tech Inc., Agrisense Ltd., Vostermans Ventilation, Thermotech Systems Ltd., and Intelli Heat Ltd. These companies are focusing on developing innovative and energy-efficient heating systems to gain a competitive edge in the market.

