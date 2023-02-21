Growing Demand for Amniotic Membrane Drives Market Growth: 2022-2030 Analysis | $1,728.05 Mn Projected Value by 2030

Amniotic Membrane Industry

"Amniotic Membrane Market Expected to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030 Driven by Technological Innovations and Rising Transplantation Rates"

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Amniotic Membrane Market is expected to witness steady growth from 2021 to 2030, with a projected CAGR of 4.6%. In 2020, the market size was valued at $1,102.45 million, and it is expected to reach $1,728.05 million by 2030. Amniotic membrane (AM) or amnion is a thin membrane on the inner side of the fetal placenta. It completely surrounds the embryo and delimits the amniotic cavity, which is filled by amniotic liquid. In addition, amniotic membrane can be used as a dressing to ease ocular surface reconstruction and enable faster recovery from ailments. Amniotic membrane has gained the interest of healthcare providers and doctors, due to several benefits such as restoring the epidermal function and integrating itself into the process of healing, in addition to being a skin substitute in wound care. Amniotic membrane is utilized as a graft or patch in the treatment of eye diseases, depending upon the indication.

The amniotic membrane market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements and increasing adoption of cost-effective therapies. The rise in amniotic membrane transplantation, coupled with growing awareness and education about the benefits of the procedure, is expected to drive market growth. Moreover, the growing geriatric population and the consequent rise in age-related health issues is further expected to drive demand for amniotic membrane-based therapies.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐎𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 (𝐏𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬)

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global healthcare industry, including the amniotic membrane market. The market has experienced a decline in growth due to the disruption of supply chains, reduced demand for non-essential medical procedures, and delays in clinical trials.

During the early months of the pandemic, several countries imposed restrictions on elective surgeries, leading to a decline in demand for amniotic membrane-based treatments. Additionally, the closure of manufacturing facilities and disruption of supply chains resulted in a shortage of amniotic membrane products, further hampering market growth.

However, as the pandemic continued, the market slowly began to recover, driven by the growing demand for advanced wound care products and the increasing adoption of regenerative medicine. Moreover, with the easing of lockdowns and resumption of elective surgeries, the demand for amniotic membrane products began to pick up again.

Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its recovery as healthcare systems adjust to the "new normal" and the demand for advanced medical treatments continues to grow. The use of amniotic membrane products in regenerative medicine, such as in the treatment of COVID-19-related lung injuries, also presents a potential avenue for market growth in the post-pandemic era.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑𝐒

1. Allosure, Inc.

2. Amnio Technology, LLC

3. Applied Biologics LLC

4. FzioMed, Inc.

5. Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC

6. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

7. Corza Ophthalmology

8. MiMedx Group, Inc.

9. Skye Biologics Inc.

10. Tissue-Tech, Inc.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫.

By product, the market is segmented into cryopreserved amniotic membrane and lyophilization amniotic membrane. Cryopreserved amniotic membrane is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to its longer shelf life and better tissue preservation properties.

By applications, the market is segmented into surgical wounds, ophthalmology, and others. The surgical wounds segment is expected to dominate the market, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced wound care products and the growing prevalence of chronic wounds. The ophthalmology segment is also expected to witness significant growth, due to the increasing use of amniotic membrane in the treatment of various eye disorders.

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialized clinics, and research centers & laboratories. Hospitals are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the higher number of surgeries performed in hospitals as compared to other healthcare settings.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

The amniotic membrane market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

𝐈𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, the market is expected to dominate due to the high healthcare expenditure, growing prevalence of chronic wounds, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. The U.S. is the major contributor to the market in the region, followed by Canada and Mexico.

𝐈𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for regenerative medicine, advanced wound care products, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe are the major contributors to the market in the region.

𝐈𝐧 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, the market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the growing awareness and education about the benefits of amniotic membrane transplantation, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing geriatric population. China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific are the major contributors to the market in the region.

𝐈𝐧 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀, the market is expected to witness moderate growth, due to the increasing adoption of advanced wound care products, growth in the number of surgeries, and rising awareness about the benefits of amniotic membrane transplantation. Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA are the major contributors to the market in the region.

