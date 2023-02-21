Buzz Talent and LA Search – The New Influencer Matchmaking Dream Team
Digital marketing agency LA Search has joined forces with entertainment agency, Buzz Talent, to form a specialist influencer and brand matchmaking service.
We're so excited about the incredible service we're able to give to brands and influencers, who sometimes struggle to match appropriately and communicate their respective expectations successfully.”LONDON, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new collaboration has created exciting possibilities for company leaders who wish to partner with influencers but have no idea where to start. The new, London influencer matchmaker service will also reduce stress on both sides, helping influencers and brands to align painlessly, to create successful marketing outcomes.
— Leigh-Anne Makrygiannis, LA Search Founder
The collaboration is between digital marketing agency, LA Search and entertainment management company, Buzz Talent, whose highly productive partnership began when the companies’ two founders, Leigh-Anne Makrygiannis (LA Search) and Helen Giorgio (Buzz Talent) were united over their passion for creating success for talented people.
The influencer search engine - the jewel in the crown of their unstoppable new matchmaking service – gives the partnership access to millions of influencers, worldwide, and will help the LA Search team to effortlessly match brands with the most appropriate influencers – the ones who understand, appreciate and are probably already fans of their products and services.
The influencer search engine isn’t simply a way to match brands. It also contains a wide range of tools that allow Buzz Talent x LA Search to find strong platforms with meaningful engagement, ensuring that campaigns will be intelligent and highly effective.
Not only an influencer matchmaker, LA Search is also a highly respected boutique digital marketing agency, which specialises in helping music, fashion and lifestyle brands to increase their online visibility and reach a wider audience. The nature of the agency’s track record - having achieved impressive results for fashion houses, musicians and hotels - makes them a natural fit for entertainment agency, Buzz Talent.
Buzz Talent has also seen numerous successes. Not only are they a respected organisation within the fashion and entertainment industries, they are also the creator of the star-studded, ICON fashion show, awards ceremony and charity fundraising event. Previous events can boast a celebrity guest list that includes Rod Stewart, Emma Thompson and various up-and-coming fashion designers.
Buzz Talent has years of experience looking after creators, handling contracts and liaising between actors, models and other talent and the clients, brands and studios that book them.
Whether you’re a travel influencer vlogging about your travels around Mexico or a team of UK beauty influencers, Buzz Talent promises to ensure you have access to the same kind of protection offered to actors, musicians and other artists, when it comes to signing contracts.
LA Search has years of experience studying data to create success, communicating with brands and helping them to refine their messaging. Together the two companies make a formidable team. One that is unique in its ability to offer a comprehensive range of influencer, social media and PR deliverables.
Following the recent success of the 2023 ICON event on the 17th of February, the two leaders are excited to help even more brands succeed with influencer marketing. This year the event featured a special VIP influencers gifting lounge where over 200 influencers met, chatted with, and received gifts from several lifestyle brands. Introductions were made, partnerships were seeded, and brands and influencers alike will undoubtedly be raving about the event for some time to come.
In the digital era, influencer marketing is becoming the most popular way to increase brand awareness, and fans of influencer marketing are keenly aware of its value. It is without a doubt the most relatable, reliable, current and potentially viral marketing method available.
Studies have shown that the public now trusts social media influencers far more than slick advertising campaigns. Like so many other aspects of our lives, the internet has democratised advertising.
Before joining forces, both founders had heard several stories about brands being disappointed by influencers who either misrepresented them or behaved poorly on assignments.
On the other hand, stories about the mistreatment of influencers were also rife. Tales of influencers either being cheated out of agreed payments, misunderstanding contracts or having their images, posts and creativity exploited by brands without prior agreement, outside the agreed contract terms.
LA Search and Buzz Talent are leading the charge to ensure that brands will have access to legitimate and consistently trustworthy collaborations, and influencers will be looked after like the celebrities they appear to be replacing.
LA Search x Buzz Talent is a service brands can utilise without the need to deal with multiple talent agencies as all influencers are under one roof!
