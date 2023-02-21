Submit Release
Lincoln Electric Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights
  • Net sales increase 10% to record $930.9 million on 14% higher organic sales
     
  • Operating income margin of 15.2%; Adjusted operating income margin of 15.8%
     
  • EPS increases 50% to record $1.87; Adjusted EPS increases 21% to record $1.94
 Full Year 2022 Highlights
  • Net sales increase 16% to record $3.8 billion on 20% higher organic sales
     
  • Record Operating income margin of 16.3%; Record Adjusted operating income margin of 16.8%
     
  • EPS increases 75% to record $8.04; Adjusted EPS increases 33% to record $8.27
     
  • ROIC at 22.1%; Adjusted ROIC at 22.7%
     
  • Returned $312 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $109.1 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 which includes special item after-tax net charges of $4.1 million or $0.07 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $74.4 million, or $1.25 EPS, which included special item after-tax charges of $21.8 million, or $0.36 EPS. Excluding these items, fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted net income was $113.2 million, or $1.94 Adjusted EPS. This compares with Adjusted net income of $96.2 million, or $1.61 Adjusted EPS, in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter 2022 sales increased 10.3% to $930.9 million as a result of a 14.3% increase in organic sales and a 0.7% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by 4.7% unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the fourth quarter 2022 was $141.5 million, or 15.2% of sales. This compares with operating income of $120.3 million, or 14.3% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, Adjusted operating income was $146.8 million, or 15.8% of sales, as compared with $122.2 million, or 14.5% of sales, in the prior year period.

“I am pleased to report record 2022 sales, operating profit margin and earnings performance; demonstrating strong execution in a challenging environment,” stated Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team is energized and focused on achieving our Higher Standard 2025 Strategy targets through our growth initiatives, operational excellence programs, and continued investment in our people.” Mapes continued, “We are well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead and expect organic sales growth and the Fori acquisition will continue to generate superior value for our stakeholders.”

Twelve Months 2022 Summary

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $472.2 million, or $8.04 EPS, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $13.4 million or $0.23 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $276.5 million, or $4.60 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $96.9 million, or $1.62 EPS. Excluding these items, Adjusted net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 increased 30.1% to $485.7 million, or $8.27 EPS. This compares with Adjusted net income of $373.3 million, or $6.22 EPS, in the prior year period.

Sales increased 16.3% to $3.8 billion in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 as a result of a 19.5% increase in organic sales and a 2.3% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by 5.5% unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $612.3 million, or 16.3% of sales. This compares with operating income of $461.7 million, or 14.3% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, Adjusted operating income was $631.2 million, or 16.8% of sales, as compared with $479.2 million, or 14.8% of sales, in the prior year period.

Other Matters

On December 1, 2022, the Company completed its acquisition of Fori Automation, LLC (“Fori”) for a cash purchase price of $427 million, subject to customary working capital adjustments. The Company funded the transaction with available cash on hand and a $400 million senior unsecured term loan. Fori’s balance sheet is included in the Company’s Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2022. The Company will begin consolidating Fori’s operating results in the first quarter 2023.

Webcast Information

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be webcast live today, February 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Those interested in participating via webcast in listen-only mode can access the event here or on the Company's Investor Relations home page at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. For participants who would like to participate via telephone, please register here to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that is required to access the call. A replay of the earnings call will be available via webcast on the Company's website.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate, Adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), Organic sales, Cash conversion, Adjusted net operating profit after taxes and Adjusted return on invested capital (“Adjusted ROIC”) are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company’s expectations and beliefs concerning the future contained in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements reflect management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “guidance” or words of similar meaning.  Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the Company’s operating results.  The factors include, but are not limited to: general economic, financial and market conditions; the effectiveness of commercial and operating initiatives; completion of planned divestitures; interest rates; disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; currency exchange rates and devaluations; adverse outcome of pending or potential litigation; actual costs of the Company’s rationalization plans; possible acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; market risks and price fluctuations related to the purchase of commodities and energy; global regulatory complexity; the effects of changes in tax law; tariff rates in the countries where the Company conducts business; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the current coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") pandemic, on the Company or its customers, suppliers and the economy in general.  For additional discussion, see “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Income

                                         
                              Fav (Unfav) to
  Three Months Ended December 31,    Prior Year
  2022   % of Sales      2021      % of Sales   $   %
Net sales $ 930,934     100.0 %   $ 844,251     100.0 %   $ 86,683     10.3 %
Cost of goods sold   622,950     66.9 %     571,594     67.7 %     (51,356 )   (9.0 )%
Gross profit   307,984     33.1 %     272,657     32.3 %     35,327     13.0 %
Selling, general & administrative expenses   164,113     17.6 %     150,758     17.9 %     (13,355 )   (8.9 )%
Rationalization and asset impairment charges   2,383     0.3 %     1,550     0.2 %     (833 )   (53.7 )%
Operating income   141,488     15.2 %     120,349     14.3 %     21,139     17.6 %
Interest expense, net   8,633     0.9 %     5,478     0.6 %     (3,155 )   (57.6 )%
Other income (expense)   2,903     0.3 %     (43,302 )   (5.1 )%     46,205     106.7 %
Income before income taxes   135,758     14.6 %     71,569     8.5 %     64,189     89.7 %
Income taxes   26,612     2.9 %     (2,841 )   (0.3 )%     (29,453 )   (1,036.7 )%
Effective tax rate   19.6 %           (4.0 )%           (23.6 )%      
Net income including non-controlling interests   109,146     11.7 %     74,410     8.8 %     34,736     46.7 %
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss)             (17 )         17     100.0 %
Net income $ 109,146     11.7 %   $ 74,427     8.8 %   $ 34,719     46.6 %
                                         
Basic earnings per share $ 1.89           $ 1.26           $ 0.63     50.0 %
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.87           $ 1.25           $ 0.62     49.6 %
Weighted average shares (basic)   57,676             58,842                      
Weighted average shares (diluted)   58,459             59,637                      


                                         
                              Fav (Unfav) to
  Twelve Months Ended December 31,   Prior Year
  2022   % of Sales      2021   % of Sales      $   %
Net sales $ 3,761,211     100.0 %   $ 3,234,180     100.0 %   $ 527,031     16.3 %
Cost of goods sold   2,480,451     65.9 %     2,165,575     67.0 %     (314,876 )   (14.5 )%
Gross profit   1,280,760     34.1 %     1,068,605     33.0 %     212,155     19.9 %
Selling, general & administrative expenses   656,636     17.5 %     597,109     18.5 %     (59,527 )   (10.0 )%
Rationalization and asset impairment charges   11,788     0.3 %     9,827     0.3 %     (1,961 )   (20.0 )%
Operating income   612,336     16.3 %     461,669     14.3 %     150,667     32.6 %
Interest expense, net   29,500     0.8 %     22,214     0.7 %     (7,286 )   (32.8 )%
Other income (expense)   9,991     0.3 %     (114,457 )   (3.5 )%     124,448     108.7 %
Income before income taxes   592,827     15.8 %     324,998     10.0 %     267,829     82.4 %
Income taxes   120,603     3.2 %     48,418     1.5 %     (72,185 )   (149.1 )%
Effective tax rate   20.3 %           14.9 %           (5.4 )%      
Net income including non-controlling interests   472,224     12.6 %     276,580     8.6 %     195,644     70.7 %
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income             114           (114 )   (100.0 )%
Net income $ 472,224     12.6 %   $ 276,466     8.5 %   $ 195,758     70.8 %
                                         
Basic earnings per share $ 8.14           $ 4.66           $ 3.48     74.7 %
Diluted earnings per share $ 8.04           $ 4.60           $ 3.44     74.8 %
Weighted average shares (basic)   58,030             59,309                      
Weighted average shares (diluted)   58,749             60,062                      
                                         

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

Balance Sheet Highlights

 
Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data December 31, 2022      December 31, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,150     $ 192,958  
Accounts receivable, net   541,529       429,074  
Inventories   665,451       539,919  
Total current assets   1,557,790       1,289,593  
Property, plant and equipment, net   544,871       511,744  
Total assets   3,180,546       2,592,307  
Trade accounts payable   352,079       330,230  
Total current liabilities   852,897       755,905  
Short-term debt (1)   93,483       52,730  
Long-term debt, less current portion   1,110,396       717,089  
Total equity   1,034,041       863,909  
               
Operating Working Capital December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
Average operating working capital to Net sales (2) (3)   20.9 %     16.3 %
               
Invested Capital December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
Short-term debt (1) $ 93,483     $ 52,730  
Long-term debt, less current portion   1,110,396       717,089  
Total debt   1,203,879       769,819  
Total equity   1,034,041       863,909  
Invested capital $ 2,237,920     $ 1,633,728  
               
Total debt / invested capital   53.8 %     47.1 %


(1) Includes current portion of long-term debt.
(2) Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as the sum of Accounts receivable, Inventories and contract assets less Trade accounts payable and contract liabilities as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.
(3) Average operating working capital excluding Fori would have been 18.6% as a percent of Net sales for December 31, 2022.
   

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

                               
  Three Months Ended December 31,    Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
Operating income as reported $ 141,488     $ 120,349     $ 612,336     $ 461,669  
Special items (pre-tax):                              
Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2)   2,383       1,550       11,788       9,827  
Acquisition transaction costs (3)   2,935             6,003       1,923  
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4)         273       1,106       5,804  
Adjusted operating income (1) $ 146,806     $ 122,172     $ 631,233     $ 479,223  
As a percent of total sales   15.8 %     14.5 %     16.8 %     14.8 %
                               
Net income as reported $ 109,146     $ 74,427     $ 472,224     $ 276,466  
Special items:                              
Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2)   2,383       1,550       11,788       9,827  
Acquisition transaction costs (3)   2,935             6,003       1,923  
Pension settlement net charges (5)         46,404       (4,273 )     126,502  
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4)         273       1,106       5,804  
Tax effect of Special items (6)   (1,250 )     (26,451 )     (1,192 )     (47,188 )
Adjusted net income (1)   113,214       96,203       485,656       373,334  
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss)         (17 )           114  
Interest expense, net   8,633       5,478       29,500       22,214  
Income taxes as reported   26,612       (2,841 )     120,603       48,418  
Tax effect of Special items (6)   1,250       26,451       1,192       47,188  
Adjusted EBIT (1) $ 149,709     $ 125,274     $ 636,951     $ 491,268  
                               
Effective tax rate as reported   19.6 %     (4.0 )%     20.3 %     14.9 %
Net special item tax impact   0.1 %     23.7 %     (0.2 )%     5.5 %
Adjusted effective tax rate (1)   19.7 %     19.7 %     20.1 %     20.4 %
                               
Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 1.87     $ 1.25     $ 8.04     $ 4.60  
Special items per share   0.07       0.36       0.23       1.62  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.94     $ 1.61     $ 8.27     $ 6.22  
                               
Weighted average shares (diluted)   58,459       59,637       58,749       60,062  


(1) Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.
(2) 2022 charges are primarily related to non-cash asset impairment charges. 2021 charges are primarily related to severance, gains or losses on the disposal of assets.
(3) Related to acquisitions and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses.
(4) Related to acquisitions and are included in Cost of goods sold.
(5) Pension settlement net charges related to the termination of a pension plan and are included in Other income (expense).
(6) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.
   

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

               
  Twelve Months Ended December 31, 
Return on Invested Capital 2022      2021
Net income as reported $ 472,224     $ 276,466  
Plus: Interest expense (after-tax)   23,276       17,794  
Less: Interest income (after-tax)   1,202       1,172  
Net operating profit after taxes $ 494,298     $ 293,088  
Special items:              
Rationalization and asset impairment charges   11,788       9,827  
Acquisition transaction costs   6,003       1,923  
Pension settlement net charges   (4,273 )     126,502  
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories   1,106       5,804  
Tax effect of Special items (2)   (1,192 )     (47,188 )
Adjusted net operating profit after taxes (1) $ 507,730     $ 389,956  
               
Invested Capital December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
Short-term debt $ 93,483     $ 52,730  
Long-term debt, less current portion   1,110,396       717,089  
Total debt   1,203,879       769,819  
Total equity   1,034,041       863,909  
Invested capital $ 2,237,920     $ 1,633,728  
               
Return on invested capital as reported (3)   22.1 %     17.9 %
Adjusted return on invested capital (3)   22.7 %     23.9 %


(1) Adjusted net operating profit after taxes and Adjusted ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.
(2) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods.

The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.
(3) Return on invested capital and Adjusted return on invested capital excluding Fori would have been 27.9% and 28.6%, respectively, for December 31, 2022.
   

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

           
  Three Months Ended December 31, 
  2022   2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:          
Net income $ 109,146     $ 74,427  
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss)         (17 )
Net income including non-controlling interests   109,146       74,410  
Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities:          
Rationalization and asset impairment net charges   324       108  
Depreciation and amortization   19,050       20,588  
Equity earnings in affiliates, net   (174 )     (100 )
Pension settlement charges         46,404  
Other non-cash items, net   (13,450 )     (10,777 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:          
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable   (441 )     5,368  
Decrease (increase) in inventories   54,390       (25,491 )
(Decrease) increase in trade accounts payable   (2,720 )     27,413  
Net change in other current assets and liabilities   (58,966 )     (34,580 )
Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities   4,644       6,595  
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES   111,803       109,938  
           
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:          
Capital expenditures   (19,582 )     (16,091 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (414,004 )     2,499  
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   994       2,934  
Other investing activities   159        
NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES   (432,433 )     (10,658 )
           
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:          
Proceeds from short-term borrowings   24,955       14,078  
Proceeds from (payments on) long-term borrowings   399,843       (405 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   4,217       11,311  
Purchase of shares for treasury   (25,077 )     (60,678 )
Cash dividends paid to shareholders   (32,347 )     (30,134 )
Other financing activities   (441 )      
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED BY) FINANCING ACTIVITIES   371,150       (65,828 )
           
Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents   5,323       (1,053 )
INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   55,843       32,399  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   141,307       160,559  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 197,150     $ 192,958  
           
Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.56     $ 0.51  
               

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

           
  Year Ended December 31, 
  2022   2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:          
Net income $ 472,224     $ 276,466  
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss)         114  
Net income including non-controlling interests   472,224       276,580  
Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities:          
Rationalization and asset impairment net charges (gains)   8,100       (1,054 )
Depreciation and amortization   78,059       81,146  
Equity earnings in affiliates, net   80       (499 )
Pension settlement charges         126,502  
Other non-cash items, net   (11,038 )     (21,744 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:          
(Increase) in accounts receivable   (65,010 )     (65,844 )
(Increase) in inventories   (81,188 )     (154,347 )
Increase in trade accounts payable   16,852       82,394  
Net change in other current assets and liabilities   (26,496 )     44,379  
Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities   (8,197 )     (2,450 )
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES   383,386       365,063  
           
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:          
Capital expenditures   (71,883 )     (62,531 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (436,298 )     (156,106 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   3,331       6,781  
Other investing activities   159       6,500  
NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES   (504,691 )     (205,356 )
           
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:          
Proceeds from short-term borrowings   34,351       46,476  
Proceeds from (payments on) long-term borrowings   405,444       (508 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   6,385       19,232  
Purchase of shares for treasury   (181,293 )     (164,526 )
Cash dividends paid to shareholders   (130,724 )     (121,851 )
Other financing activities   (438 )     (763 )
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED BY) FINANCING ACTIVITIES   133,725       (221,940 )
           
Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents   (8,228 )     (2,088 )
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   4,192       (64,321 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   192,958       257,279  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 197,150     $ 192,958  
           
Cash dividends paid per share $ 2.24     $ 2.04  
               

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Segment Highlights (1)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

                                     
  Americas      International       The Harris      Corporate /           
  Welding   Welding   Products Group   Eliminations   Consolidated
Three months ended December 31, 2022                                    
Net sales $ 573,592     $ 243,114     $ 114,228     $     $ 930,934  
Inter-segment sales   29,479       5,754       2,470       (37,703 )      
Total sales $ 603,071     $ 248,868     $ 116,698     $ (37,703 )   $ 930,934  
                                     
Net income                               $ 109,146  
As a percent of total sales                                 11.7 %
                                     
EBIT (1) $ 113,813     $ 21,020     $ 12,056     $ (2,498 )   $ 144,391  
As a percent of total sales   18.9 %     8.4 %     10.3 %           15.5 %
Special items charges (3)   567       1,816             2,935       5,318  
Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 114,380     $ 22,836     $ 12,056     $ 437     $ 149,709  
As a percent of total sales   19.0 %     9.2 %     10.3 %           16.1 %
                                     
Three months ended December 31, 2021                                    
Net sales $ 480,263     $ 245,529     $ 118,459     $     $ 844,251  
Inter-segment sales   30,657       8,071       1,720       (40,448 )      
Total sales $ 510,920     $ 253,600     $ 120,179     $ (40,448 )   $ 844,251  
                                     
Net income                               $ 74,427  
As a percent of total sales                                 8.8 %
                                     
EBIT (1) $ 40,258     $ 26,824     $ 12,320     $ (2,355 )   $ 77,047  
As a percent of total sales   7.9 %     10.6 %     10.3 %           9.1 %
Special items charges (gains) (4)   43,450       1,539       3,238             48,227  
Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 83,708     $ 28,363     $ 15,558     $ (2,355 )   $ 125,274  
As a percent of total sales   16.4 %     11.2 %     12.9 %           14.8 %


(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense).
(2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT.  EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT.
(3) Special items in 2022 primarily reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $1,816 and $567 in International Welding and Americas Welding, respectively, and acquisition transaction costs of $2,935 in Corporate/Eliminations.
(4) Special items in 2021 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $1,550 primarily in International Welding, pension settlement charges of $43,439 and $2,965 in Americas Welding and The Harris Products Group, respectively, and amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $273 in The Harris Products Group.
   

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Segment Highlights
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

                                       
  Americas      International      The Harris      Corporate /           
  Welding   Welding   Products Group   Eliminations   Consolidated
Year ended December 31, 2022                                      
Net sales $ 2,288,934     $ 954,281     $ 517,996     $     $ 3,761,211  
Inter-segment sales   122,019       31,503       11,040       (164,562 )      
Total sales $ 2,410,953     $ 985,784     $ 529,036     $ (164,562 )   $ 3,761,211  
                                       
Net income                                 $ 472,224  
As a percent of total sales                                   12.6 %
                                       
EBIT (1) $ 465,879     $ 108,476     $ 64,008     $ (16,036 )   $ 622,327  
As a percent of total sales   19.3 %     11.0 %     12.1 %             16.5 %
Special items charges (gains) (3)   (3,060 )     11,681             6,003       14,624  
Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 462,819     $ 120,157     $ 64,008     $ (10,033 )   $ 636,951  
As a percent of total sales   19.2 %     12.2 %     12.1 %             16.9 %
                                       
Year ended December 31, 2021                                      
Net sales $ 1,824,481     $ 948,125     $ 461,574     $     $ 3,234,180  
Inter-segment sales   140,650       26,331       8,096       (175,077 )      
Total sales $ 1,965,131     $ 974,456     $ 469,670     $ (175,077 )   $ 3,234,180  
                                       
Net income                                 $ 276,466  
As a percent of total sales                                   8.5 %
                                       
EBIT (1) $ 205,902     $ 90,974     $ 64,662     $ (14,326 )   $ 347,212  
As a percent of total sales   10.5 %     9.3 %     13.8 %             10.7 %
Special items charges (gains) (4)   123,114       15,234       3,785       1,923       144,056  
Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 329,016     $ 106,208     $ 68,447     $ (12,403 )   $ 491,268  
As a percent of total sales   16.7 %     10.9 %     14.6 %             15.2 %


(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense).
(2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT.  EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT.
(3) Special items in 2022 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,106 in Americas Welding, acquisition transaction costs of $6,003 in Corporate/Eliminations and a $3,735 net gain related to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan in Americas Welding. Special items in 2022 also include Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $11,681 in International Welding and net gains of $431 in Americas Welding.
(4) Special items in 2021 reflect pension settlement charges of $123,091, $2,965 and $446 in Americas Welding, The Harris Products Group and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $9,827 primarily in International Welding, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $4,984 and $820 in International Welding and The Harris Products Group, respectively, and acquisition transaction costs of $1,923 in Corporate/Eliminations.
   

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Change in Net Sales by Segment
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31st Change in Net Sales by Segment

                                             
        Change in Net Sales due to:
 		       
  Net Sales                           Foreign   Net Sales
  2021   Volume   Acquisitions   Price   Exchange   2022
Operating Segments                                            
Americas Welding $ 480,263   $ 36,752     $ 5,696     $ 54,968     $ (4,087 )   $ 573,592  
International Welding   245,529     3,329             28,697       (34,441 )     243,114  
The Harris Products Group   118,459     (2,837 )           (97 )     (1,297 )     114,228  
Consolidated $ 844,251   $ 37,244     $ 5,696     $ 83,568     $ (39,825 )   $ 930,934  
                                             
% Change                                            
Americas Welding         7.7 %     1.2 %     11.4 %     (0.9 )%     19.4 %
International Welding         1.4 %           11.7 %     (14.0 )%     (1.0 )%
The Harris Products Group         (2.4 )%           (0.1 )%     (1.1 )%     (3.6 )%
Consolidated         4.4 %     0.7 %     9.9 %     (4.7 )%     10.3 %
                                             

Twelve Months Ended December 31st Change in Net Sales by Segment

                                             
        Change in Net Sales due to:
 		       
  Net Sales                           Foreign   Net Sales
  2021   Volume   Acquisitions   Price   Exchange   2022
Operating Segments                                            
Americas Welding $ 1,824,481   $ 156,561     $ 17,602     $ 298,928     $ (8,638 )   $ 2,288,934  
International Welding   948,125     (9,019 )     17,632       159,130       (161,587 )     954,281  
The Harris Products Group   461,574     12,820       39,411       10,867       (6,676 )     517,996  
Consolidated $ 3,234,180   $ 160,362     $ 74,645     $ 468,925     $ (176,901 )   $ 3,761,211  
                                             
% Change                                            
Americas Welding         8.6 %     1.0 %     16.4 %     (0.5 )%     25.5 %
International Welding         (1.0 )%     1.9 %     16.8 %     (17.0 )%     0.6 %
The Harris Products Group         2.8 %     8.5 %     2.4 %     (1.4 )%     12.2 %
Consolidated         5.0 %     2.3 %     14.5 %     (5.5 )%     16.3 % 

Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

